“THERE are not many people who can say that, by the age of nine, they had started their own charity and helped loads of kids who are sick…”

The poignant words of Adam Watson’s proud mummy, Sara, ahead of his third anniversary this weekend.

On Sunday, Sara and David Watson will be joined by family and friends for a lap of the lake, at Craigavon Lakes, in memory of their precious son, who sadly passed away on August 3, 2022, following a courageous battle with leukaemia.

Adam, a pupil at Abercorn Primary School, was the founder and CEO of children’s cancer charity B Positive.

Inspirational ​Banbridge boy Adam Watson.

A post on the charity’s Facebook page said: “August 3 at 2pm will mark three years since we said goodbye to our precious CEO Adam.

“Everyone is welcome to join us… in a lap for Adam at Craigavon Lakes.”

Sara explained: “We were always going to do the walk as a family, and then we thought if anybody wants to join us they are welcome.

“And, if you've got a B Positive t-shirt, you can wear it.

“Adam enjoyed having everyone together and having fun.

“There’s no real fun aspect to this, but it's about the togetherness. Hopefully, the weather will be dry and it will take a few people out for an hour.

“If anybody wants to come along they are welcome, there’s no pressure on anybody.”

memories

For David and Sara, it will be a day of emotion, precious memories and pride.

“In some ways it feels like a lifetime since we've seen Adam and, in other ways, it’s so hard to believe it's been three years since we've seen him,” his mum reflected.

“Adam was sick for around 33 months, so I think the hardest part of this anniversary is the fact that we've now reached a point where he’s been gone longer than he was sick. That's hard to get your head around.

“We will never take the credit for B Positive - it was Adam’s charity - but it's just that Adam is not here to continue with it.

“As his mummy and daddy, it’s the only wee job we can do for him, and that's what keeps us going, knowing that we are doing something for him. It eases that pain a bit.

“People don't forget and, for us, it's lovely to see. Even though things in people’s lives move on, they still remember Adam.

“On Sunday, we will be thinking of Adam and knowing how proud he would have been to see people coming out for him and the smile that it would put on his face… that ‘these people are coming out for me, mummy’.

“There are not many people who can say that, by the age of nine, they had started their own charity, helped loads of kids who are sick and will continue to help more kids into the future - what a legacy to leave behind…and that’s something to celebrate.”