Renal Unit volunteers required at Antrim Area Hospital
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is now seeking compassionate and supportive people who could make a difference as part of its volunteer team in the Renal Unit at Antrim Area Hospital.
Volunteers will actively engage with dialysis patients during their treatment, providing company, activities, chat and a listening ear
Libby Weatherup, psychological therapist in the Northern Trust, explains: “Dialysis can be challenging for patients, both on a physical and psychological level, and research has shown that without meaningful activity patients can feel time is ‘wasted’. This can have a negative impact on mood, leading to increasing levels of anxiety and depression.
“If you are a kind and understanding person with good listening skills, your engagement and support could greatly enhance the experience of our patients and we would love to welcome you to the volunteer team.”
To find out more or to request an application pack email [email protected]
The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Friday, September 12.
Suitability conversations will take place on Monday, September 15 in-person at the Renal Unit.
Successful applicants will be required to attend online induction training on Wednesday, September 17 from 7:30pm-9pm on Microsoft Teams and one safeguarding training session in Ballymena Health & Care Centre on a selected date between Monday 6 October to Wednesday 8 October.