Residents express anger at planned development in Hillsborough

Over 300 residents of Hillsborough in County Down came out in force on the 16th of May to express their concerns about plans to build up to 50 houses on a green-field site in the historic village. This comes on the back of major development over recent years while pressure has increased on local infrastructure.

The developer, Lagan Homes, presented its plans for the green-field site at Hillsborough Village Centre in the afternoon and evening of the 16th of May, as part of the statutory consultation process. Representatives of the company were available to take questions.

Members of the public were able to review initial plans for building on the site and submit comments on paper forms provided by the company or by email. People from the community took the opportunity to engage with company representatives. A small number of local political representatives were present also.

The greenfield site is adjacent to the local primary school. Plans on display at the Village Centre showed that the site entrance would be on the Carnreagh Road. A significant number of residents expressed their concerns that the Carnreagh Road is extremely busy and dangerous at peak times, particularly with children trying to make it to school and the absence of restrictions on Heavy Goods Vehicles passing through the village and its residential areas.

Residents referred to an incident in 2023 in which an elderly lady was hit by a large lorry and dragged for some distance on Ballynahinch street, close to the proposed green-field site. Concerns were also raised that the additional building would place pressure on the already very limited waste-water network, parking, and require a number of ancient trees to be felled.

Local resident and chair of the recently formed Hillsborough Residents’ Action Group, Paul Thompson, said that people were glad to have the opportunity to make their views known to the company and politicians.

“The number of people taking the time to be here shows that there is real anger about the plans. Hillsborough is a special place for many reasons – not only is it one of the only Georgian towns in Ireland, it has played a part in the history of these islands over the centuries. Its environment, made up of parkland and fields, contribute to its unique character. This is all being placed at risk by the plans, which come after a period of significant building and environmental loss in our village.

“There is genuine outrage across the community at what we see as the damage being done to our village but with no discernible benefit for local people. Our own group was formed in response to building on a nearby farm. This resulted in the loss of many ancient trees which lined the entrance to the village. Seeing those trees being cut down and loss of habitat was a very sad day for many of us.”

It is understood that a full planning application will be submitted to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council by mid July.