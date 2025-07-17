THE USPCA is celebrating a significant achievement at this year’s Charity Retail Awards, with two major accolades recognising excellence within its local retail operations.

Sue Wallbanks, the dedicated supervisor of the Banbridge store, was awarded ‘Retail Employee of the Year’, while the USPCA’s Lurgan store was named ‘Shop of the Year’.

In addition, the stores also received a nomination for ‘Social Value’ and the Belfast Charity Shop was nominated for the ‘Best Shop Window 2025’ at the WOW! Factor Awards.

​These prestigious awards are a testament to the exceptional commitment, passion, and hard work demonstrated by the USPCA’s retail teams.

Rachel McGreevy (USPCA Charity Stores Manager), Fionnuala Ferrin (Lurgan USPCA Charity Shop), Sue Wallbanks (Banbridge USPCA Charity Shop) and Chris Vance (USPCA Business Development Manager).

Their efforts play a vital role in supporting the organisation’s mission to provide care and protection for sick, injured, and abandoned animals throughout Northern Ireland.

Chris Vance, Business Development Manager at the USPCA, expressed pride in the recognition: “This is a phenomenal achievement for our retail team, and I couldn’t be more proud.

“Seeing the hard work of our staff and volunteers acknowledged on a national stage is incredibly rewarding.

“We’ll continue to innovate and build on this success to grow our impact across Northern Ireland.”

Organised by the Charity Retail Association, the Charity Retail Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the UK’s charity retail sector.

The double win not only highlights the strength of the USPCA’s retail operations but also underscores the dedication of the individuals working to support the charity’s vital animal welfare work.