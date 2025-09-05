​BANBRIDGE resident Reta Mulligan will mark her 90th birthday later this month by taking part in an abseil down the Europa Hotel for a cause close to her heart.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Castlewellan Road lady is raising awareness and funds for Cancer Focus NI in memory of much-missed family members.

Reta’s husband, Nazie, died in 1997, aged 63, after a brave battle with cancer and, more recently, heartbreak hit the family again when Reta’s son, Jim, lost his fight with cancer - just weeks after celebrating his 60th birthday.

adventure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castlewellan Road lady Reta Mulligan will be 90 on September 20.

Reta, along with her youngest son Jason and son-in-law Michael, from America, will take on the abseil adventure on September 14 - a week before her 90th birthday!

The thrilling challenge will see participants descend 51 metres (12 storeys) down Belfast’s iconic Europa Hotel.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Reta said: “God has given me marvellous health and has been so good to me, and kept me active and fit, so I thought it was time I did something for others who are, maybe, not so fortunate with their health and well being.

“I knew I couldn't climb a mountain, I didn't feel like trying to run a marathon - it would take me a week maybe! - I couldn’t swim the channel, so I thought ‘what could I do?’ Then, I came up with abseiling!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cancer Focus was the first charity I thought of, as my husband and son both died from cancer.

“Way back, I was involved with the charity when it was originally known as the Ulster Cancer Foundation.

“Dr Ben Moran was one of the founding members of the foundation and he lived in Banbridge. We had a Friends of the Ulster Cancer Foundation group and I was one of the members.

“I always supported it when I could, and I support the shop in Banbridge, so it was a no-brainer for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reta, who taught in Banbridge Technical College back in the day, said she was looking forward to the abseil. “It will be something different!” she enthused.

You can support the fundraising at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/hayley-mulligan-1

Your donation enables Cancer Focus NI to continue offering essential services such as counselling, transportation, family support sessions, art therapy, and more.

With cancer expected to impact one in two of us during our lifetime, Cancer Focus NI is dedicated to supporting local individuals and their families throughout their cancer journey.

celebrate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie McCann, Community Fundraiser at Cancer Focus NI, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be the recipient of Reta’s fundraising, what a way to celebrate a 90th birthday while raising funds to support local people on their cancer journey.

"We know this is incredibly personal to Reta and her wider family and we can’t thank them enough for their efforts.

"We also want to wish Reta all the best during the abseil, and we look forward to seeing her at the bottom!”