Retired Larne teacher ‘putting’ the fun into fundraising with sponsored game of golf for charity

A retired Larne schoolteacher has organised a sponsored round of golf that raised over £1,000 to tackle poverty in the world’s poorest countries.

Sandy Lindsay, who taught science at Larne High School until his retirement in 2014, was joined by five friends to play 18 holes of golf to support the work of Christian Aid Ireland. The six men were sponsored by family and friends, including Sandy’s 96-year-old mother-in-law.

Joining Sandy at Ballyclare Golf Club on Tuesday 21 May were Davey Swann, Bob Loade, Michael Bailie, Ken McKinley and Matthew Blair. Sandy and Bob are members of Larne’s Christian Aid supporter group which raises funds each May for the charity’s Christian Aid Week appeal.

Sandy’s golf event helped push the total raised by the Larne group to more than £11,500.

Sandy Lindsay, Davey Swann, Bob Loade, Michael Bailie, Ken McKinley and Matthew Blair

The other fundraising efforts which helped the group achieve their total included: A sponsored walk organised by Bob Loade and Allan McCullough of Craigyhill Methodist Church which raised almost £1,550 and a sponsored walk and lunch afterwards organised by Helen and Robert Stewart of Cairncastle Presbyterian Church which raised almost £1,800. A soup and sandwich lunch at First Larne Presbyterian Church and a house-to-house envelope collection.

Christian Aid Week (12-18 May) began in the 1950s and is thought to be the UK and Ireland’s longest-running fundraising campaign. Each year, tens of thousands of people across the UK and Ireland get involved in raising funds to support the charity’s work to reach people living in poverty and crisis.

Christian Aid Ireland Chief Executive Rosamond Bennett thanked Sandy and the other golfers, as well as all the members of the Larne Christian Aid supporter group for their extraordinary fundraising efforts:

“Every year during Christian Aid Week, people across the UK and Ireland raise funds, act and pray for their global neighbours in a celebration of hope for a fairer world. Christian Aid Week brings people together to put our faith into action. Every prayer, every gift, every action makes a difference,” she said.

One of those supported by Christian Aid’s local partner in Burundi is Aline Nibogora

This year’s Christian Aid Week appeal focused on the charity’s work in Burundi, one of the most densely populated and poorest countries in Africa. Heavily reliant on agriculture, it’s also one of the least prepared to combat the effects of climate change, including droughts, floods and landslides. The global cost of living crisis has intensified the challenges, leaving more than 70% of the population living in poverty and more than half of children chronically malnourished.

Christian Aid has been working in Burundi since 1995 when it first offered humanitarian assistance to people surviving the civil conflict. Now, alongside local partners, the organisation helps establish Village Savings and Loans Associations. These community-led groups mean people can save and borrow money, making small businesses possible, offering reliable incomes so families can eat regularly, get medicine when they need it, and build safer homes.

One of those supported by Christian Aid and its local partner is thirty-five-year-old Aline Nibogora. A survivor of both domestic violence and homelessness, thanks to a small start-up loan, Aline was able to begin trading avocados and peanuts locally. With her profits, she bought a bicycle to transport greater quantities of goods to markets further afield and now has the money she needs to support herself and her children.