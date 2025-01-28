Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southern Regional College’s Big Apprenticeship Event returns to Craigavon’s Civic Centre on Thursday, February 6 from 5pm to 7:30pm.

The Big Apprenticeship Event is a one stop shop for those seeking to start a new apprenticeship course from level 2 to level 6 from September 2025.

The event seeks to match potential apprentices with employers, with over 40 employers and support organisations expected to attend both the Newry and Craigavon events. The Newry event occurs on the slightly earlier date of Tuesday, February 4 at Southern Regional College's Newry West Campus.

College staff will also be present discussing course modules, entry requirements and assessments.

Launching The Big Apprenticeship Event for 2025 is SRC CEO Lee Campbell and the Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Kyle Savage. Potential attendees are encouraged to book their FREE ticket using the Eventbrite link accessible via SRC’s website.

Also returning to the event this year are student ambassadors from various programmes of study, giving a first-hand account of what it is like being an apprentice and sharing their incredible journeys and giving the low-down on the reality of studying whilst being an apprentice. Employers, support organisations, lecturing staff and student ambassadors alike will be answering questions from attendees.

Now in its 7th year the Big Apprenticeship Event, delivered in partnership with Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and the ABC Labour Market Partnership, this event provides opportunities to young people and adult returners alike to develop skills and gain relevant experience with recruiting employers.

Apprenticeships and higher level apprenticeships are flexible career pathways providing the chance to earn a salary while pursuing qualifications. With course fees funded by the Department for the Economy, now has never been a better time to start an apprenticeship or higher level apprenticeship at Southern Regional College.

Apprenticeships are offered at level 2 and 3 at Southern Regional College in over 30 areas ranging from business, children’s care, construction, engineering, hairdressing & barbering, hospitality & food manufacturing to motor vehicles.

Higher Level Apprenticeships provide participants with recognised foundation and honour degrees, referred to as level 5 and 6 qualifications in 20 subject areas. This ranges from accounting, business, finance and marketing, computing, construction, engineering, science, sports & exercise and tourism, hospitality & events management.

The College has successfully run Higher Level Apprenticeship programmes of study for 10 years, providing over 1,200 people with jobs since the inception of the programme. This year could be attendees’ opportunity to add a degree and a new source of employment to their accomplishments.

Lee Campbell, Principal & CEO of Southern Regional College commented: “We are delighted to once again host The Big Apprenticeship Event in our local communities. The event provides attendees the unique opportunity to start conversations and directly engage with a wide and varied range of employers.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to gather information on the various programmes of study and gain an understanding of the benefits of studying an apprenticeship. Apprenticeships offer value by combining hands on vocational training, equipping individuals with the skills and experience currently in demand by employers.

“Whether you are a school leaver, a career changer, or someone seeking professional development, this event promises to deliver a wealth of knowledge and inspiration to help you shape your future.”

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Kyle Savage added: “ABC Council is delighted to support the return of the Big Apprenticeship event on Thursday 6th February in Craigavon Civic & Conference Centre. Apprenticeships and higher level Apprenticeships have the opportunity to transform the lives of individuals, families and communities, connecting local people with local career pathways in forward-thinking local businesses, sparking partnerships that drive innovation and strengthen our economy.

“Apprenticeships and higher level Apprenticeships are not just a win for individuals who have the opportunity to earn while they learn, but they are also a win for local business and our Borough as a whole as we work collectively to nurture a pipeline of skilled individuals to strengthen the local economy both now and into the future.”

With many career opportunities available, attendees are encouraged to make their way to their closest Big Apprenticeship Event. Free tickets are now available to book using the registration link: https://src-big-apprenticeship-event-2025.eventbrite.co.uk, or via the College's website.