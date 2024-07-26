Return of the All-Ireland Sustainability Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready for an electrifying celebration of sustainability as the All-Ireland Sustainability Awards return for 2024.

With an array of new partners and innovative initiatives, this year’s event promises to be more inspiring than ever. Mark your calendars for October 24th at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club in Belfast, where the best in sustainable innovation will be recognised.

All-Ireland Sustainability are thrilled to announce that Cork-based sustainable consultancy firm Climeaction will be headlining the 2024 awards as the main sponsor. Renowned for their cutting-edge solutions in reducing carbon footprints and enhancing environmental performance, Climeaction who is expanding its influence to the United States, continues to champion green initiatives across the Island of Ireland.

Paul Murphy, CEO of Climeaction, said: "We are delighted to partner with the All-Ireland Sustainability Awards in recognising the critical role businesses play in driving sustainable growth. It’s an honour to celebrate those paving the way for a better future."

Danielle McCormick, Founder of the All-Ireland Sustainability Awards and Annie Duffy from Climeaction

Entry to the awards is completely free, and applicants can enter as many projects as they wish across multiple categories, offering businesses and individuals a fantastic opportunity to showcase their sustainability efforts and gain recognition on a prestigious platform.

2024 welcomes a few other exciting new introductions, including a beautiful, new ceramic trophy commission designed by Babs Belshaw of The Blackheath Pottery in Coleraine. The new ‘Green Legacy Award’ will also be introduced, set to honour individuals who have contributed a significant impact on sustainability in Ireland through leadership in advocacy, policy, education, or innovation.

In addition, the event welcomes its charity partner, Visit Belfast to head up this year’s charity raffle in their locally led initiative, ‘Changing The Menu. For Good’. This initiative works to raise funds for those experiencing fuel poverty, with all money raised at the gala event donated to The Trussell Trust to help support locally vulnerable people and communities, challenge the structural issues that lock people in poverty, and campaign for change to end the need for food banks.

Danielle McCormick, Founder of the All-Ireland Sustainability Awards, emphasises the importance of this year’s event: "We have a lot to shout about and celebrate in 2024 as the sustainability agenda continues to accelerate and evolve across the Island. I am absolutely delighted to welcome our new headliner, Climeaction, and all of our fantastic event partners in celebrating those who integrate sustainability into their core values, and to recognising those who have made long-standing contributions to sustainability in Ireland in our new Green Legacy Award."

Founder of the awards, Danielle McCormick was joined by sponsor representatives for the launch

With 15 categories ranging from ‘Tech for Good’ and Sustainable Tourism to Green Marketing and Net-Zero Initiatives, there are plenty of options for showcasing projects across the wider sustainability agenda. Supported by NIE Networks, Danske Bank, Everun, AD Sustainability, Adler & Allan, Visit Belfast and media partner U105 to name but a few, the awards promise to be a landmark event in the sustainability calendar.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the All-Ireland Sustainability Awards 2024. For a full list of categories and to enter, visit allirelandsustainability.com. The deadline for entries is 1pm on September 6, 2024.