Revamp your home with DIY flooring maintenance and boost its value

Are your floors diminishing your home's charm? Upgrading your flooring might be the secret weapon to significantly enhance your property's value.

Outdated and worn-out flooring can be a major deterrent for potential buyers. However, rejuvenating your floors is more manageable and cost-effective than you might imagine.

Experts at Classic Parquet unveil two ultimate DIY flooring strategies that promise to transform your home and elevate its market appeal. Here's how you can make a substantial impact with minimal effort and investment.

Hardwood floors are highly sought after in any home, yet they can lose their sheen and develop scratches over time. Refinishing them can restore their former glory, making them appear as good as new.

Refinished wooden flooring

Start by preparing the room: clear it of all furniture and cover fixtures to protect them from dust. Thoroughly clean the floors. The next step involves sanding. Rent a floor sander to strip the old finish and eliminate scratches. Begin with coarse-grit sandpaper, gradually transitioning to finer grits for a smooth finish. This will cost around £40-£60 per day for the sander rental and £10-£20 for sandpaper.

If you desire a new colour for your hardwood, now is the time to apply a stain. Make sure to adhere to the manufacturer's instructions for optimal results. The cost for wood stain typically ranges from £15-£30. Finally, apply a premium polyurethane sealant to protect your floors and provide a glossy finish, allowing sufficient drying time between coats. This will cost around £30-£50. In total, the estimated cost for refinishing hardwood floors is £95-£160 (excluding optional staining). The potential added value to your home could be between £1,000 and £3,000, depending on factors such as the size of the area, the quality of the finish, and the current market conditions.

Refinishing hardwood floors can imbue a room with elegance and a well-maintained appearance, instantly augmenting your home's value.

If refinishing isn't feasible or your floors are beyond repair, consider installing new laminate or vinyl plank flooring. These materials are stylish, affordable, durable, and easy to install.

Begin by choosing your flooring. Select laminate or vinyl planks that emulate the look of real wood or stone. These materials come in various styles and colours to match your home's aesthetic, and they are affordable, with laminate flooring costing between £8-£20 per square metre, and vinyl plank flooring costing between £12-£25 per square metre.

Preparation is key. Remove old flooring and ensure the subfloor is clean, dry, and level. Use a moisture barrier, if necessary, which will cost around £20-£40. For the installation process, most laminate and vinyl planks feature a click-lock system for easy installation. Start from one corner and work your way out, using spacers to maintain a consistent gap around the edges for expansion. An installation kit with spacers and tools will cost about £10-£20.

Once the flooring is installed, reattach baseboards and trim for a polished look. The baseboard or trim replacement cost is between £2-£5 per metre. The total estimated cost for installing new laminate or vinyl plank flooring is £8-£25 per square metre for the flooring itself, plus an additional £30-£60 for materials and tools. This upgrade can potentially add £1,500 to £4,000 to your home's value.

When planning and budgeting for your flooring project, ensure you have a clear plan to stay on track and avoid unexpected costs. Conduct thorough research by watching tutorials and reading guides to understand each step involved in your project. Your safety is paramount, so always wear protective gear such as goggles, gloves, and a mask when working with potentially harmful materials or tools, and always follow safety guidelines.