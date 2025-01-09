Rewarding Excellence in Housekeeping – NIHF Announces 14th Annual Housekeeping Awards

Front Row (L-R) Kevin O’Neill (King Koil) and Vicky Green (NIHF President). Back Row (L-R) Katie McLean (Linencare), Lorraine Goodman (Bunzl Rafferty Guest Amenities) and Suzi McIlhatton (Tourism Northern Ireland).

The Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) is delighted to announce the launch of its 14th annual Housekeeping Awards, celebrating the exceptional contributions of housekeeping teams and individuals across the region. With an exciting new format for 2025, this year’s competition introduces fresh challenges and categories to showcase the skills, dedication and teamwork essential to the hospitality industry.

Vicky Green, President of NIHF, said: "The Housekeeping Awards are a highlight of our calendar, providing a platform to recognise and reward the remarkable efforts of housekeeping professionals. This year, we have introduced new individual and team competitions, ensuring a comprehensive celebration of the talent within our industry."

This year’s awards include two major competitions: the Housekeeping Team of the Year, judged by a surprise inspection of the premises, and the Housekeeper of the Year, an individual competition judged during an assessment day.

The assessment day will take place on 18th February 2025 at room2 Belfast Hometel, where participants will showcase their skills. The winners will be announced at a glittering awards dinner on 19th March 2025 at La Mon Hotel, Belfast.

Teams and individuals are encouraged to register via the NIHF website by 31st January 2025. The competition remains free to enter, and all shortlisted entrants will receive a complimentary ticket to the prestigious awards dinner. Finalists and winners will receive trophies and feature in media coverage, ensuring their accomplishments are celebrated both within the industry and beyond. The awards dinner promises an evening of celebration with a drinks reception, a three-course meal and entertainment.

This year’s competition is supported by Tourism Northern Ireland, Bunzl Rafferty Guest Amenities, Linencare, King Koil Beds, and Bath Fitter, with each sponsor committed to recognising and advancing excellence in housekeeping.

For more information or to enter the competition, visit nihf.co.uk or contact NIHF at [email protected].