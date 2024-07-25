Roam NI launches new app to enhance local business engagement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roam NI has announced the launch of Roam 2.0, a significant upgrade designed to revolutionise local business engagement and community interaction.

This latest version includes a dynamic local newsfeed feature where businesses can post news, offers, and events directly to local visitors and tourists. Users can upvote, share posts with friends, and plan their activities, fostering a vibrant and interconnected community.

This launch is part of Roam NI’s ongoing commitment to reinvigorating Northern Ireland’s high streets, supported by the £600,000 investment pledged earlier this year. Roam 2.0 is set to provide businesses with enhanced digital tools to connect with their audience more effectively and drive foot traffic and sales.

Andrew Bartlett, CEO of Roam NI, said: “At Roam NI, we’re dedicated to empowering local businesses and communities. Roam 2.0 represents a major step forward in our mission to support the economic vitality of Northern Ireland’s high streets. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions, we aim to provide a seamless and engaging experience for consumers while boosting the visibility and competitiveness of local retailers and businesses. Our commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth is unwavering, and we believe that Roam 2.0 will be a catalyst for revitalizing our high streets, creating new opportunities, and enhancing the overall quality of life in our communities.”

To celebrate the launch of Roam 2.0, Roam NI is introducing Roam Wednesdays, a weekly initiative aimed at boosting midweek sales and engagement. Every week, users of the Roam NI app will gain access to exclusive deals and promotions from participating businesses, encouraging exploration and patronage of local shops and services.

The positive impact of Roam NI’s initiatives is already evident in the community. Millar’s Grill & Seafood Restaurant, a well-loved Belfast eatery, has experienced substantial benefits from participating in Roam NI’s initiatives. Matthew Roman-Wilkinson, Co-Founder and Director of Millar’s Grill & Seafood said: “Roam Wednesdays have been fantastic for us as a new hospitality offering in the city centre. We’ve seen a significant increase in midweek customers, and our patrons appreciate the unique offers and the opportunity to support local businesses.”

Roam NI invites all businesses across Belfast and Northern Ireland to join the Roam 2.0 platform and participate in Roam Wednesdays. By leveraging these new features, businesses can enhance their visibility, engage with the community, and drive sales.