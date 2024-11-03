Rock and District Historical Society – November 2024 meeting announcement
Based on 17th Century records, the Townland Atlas of Ulster maps all 16,000 townlands in the nine counties of Ulster and the administrative units of church and state into which they have been organised.
This material has never been collated for the entire province before. Andrew will discuss the work that went into creating this publication and how it can be a useful reference for local historians and people researching their genealogy.
The presentation begins at 8pm at the Old School in the Rock – we hope to see you there.
Many thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the Society’s 2024-2025 programme season.