Rock and District Historical Society – November 2024 meeting announcement

By Kathy Dougherty
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 19:55 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 12:04 BST
Please join us on Thursday, November 14, when the Rock and District Historical Society welcomes Andrew Kane from the Ulster Historical Foundation. Andrew will give a presentation based on his newly-released book ‘Townland Atlas of Ulster.’

Based on 17th Century records, the Townland Atlas of Ulster maps all 16,000 townlands in the nine counties of Ulster and the administrative units of church and state into which they have been organised.

Most Popular

This material has never been collated for the entire province before. Andrew will discuss the work that went into creating this publication and how it can be a useful reference for local historians and people researching their genealogy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The presentation begins at 8pm at the Old School in the Rock – we hope to see you there.

Many thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the Society’s 2024-2025 programme season.

Related topics:UlsterMid Ulster District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice