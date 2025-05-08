Rock Choir launches summer festival in Newtonabbey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Friday, June 6, Rock Choir, the world’s largest contemporary choir, will take to the stage of The Mill Theatre in Newtonabbey for a spectacular concert of uplifting, feel-good pop, rock, and chart-topping hits. Rock Choir members from in and around Belfast will perform a jam-packed set guaranteed to get you singing along.

As the UK’s first contemporary choir of its kind, Rock Choir has redefined the world of singing, offering an inclusive and accessible experience for amateur singers of all backgrounds. What started as a unique idea 20 years ago by award-winning singer Caroline Redman Lusher MBE, has now become a national phenomenon, with over 33,000 members across 400 communities – and it's still growing!

Rock Choir is all about fun, friendship, and togetherness. Not only does Rock Choir bring the joy of music and singing to the community, but it also boosts self-confidence and well-being for everyone that takes part.

Rock Choir Summer Fest

Rock Choir was warmly welcomed into Northern Ireland three years ago and has quickly amassed nearly 1,000 singers, who have in that short time performed all over Belfast at various events and concerts. The show at The Mill will be an unmissable event!

The Rock Choir event continues the next day on Saturday, June 7 with the first ever Rock Choir festival SummerFest at the Mill, held in the courtyard of The Mill, Newtownabbey.

This festival will feature a mix of performances from Rock Choir leaders, and local acts. Throughout the day, leaders will host workshops, giving everyone a chance to get involved and enjoy the experience of singing. You can also explore the usual small business stalls, along with drinks and street food outlets, making for a fun and relaxed festival atmosphere.

The festival weekend celebrates the power of singing and the enormous health and wellbeing benefits it offers, while also supporting Dementia NI, a charity that Rock Choir members have been raising funds for over the past year.

Whether you’re attending the concert, taking part in the workshops, or simply soaking in the festival atmosphere, this weekend promises to be a celebration of music, community, and well-being. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the joy and benefits of singing, all while supporting a fantastic cause. Tickets on sale now via The Mill box office.