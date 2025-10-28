Rostrevor Literary Festival line-up​ confirmed

Rostrevor Literary Festival.

Distinguished authors and journalists, Fintan O’Toole and Sam McBride, will talk about their new book, ‘For and Against a United Ireland’, at Rostrevor Literary Festival on November 8.

They will be joined in discussion by Rostrevor Festival founder, William Graham, the former political correspondent with the Irish News and Belfast Telegraph.

‘For and Against a United Ireland’ was published in October by the Royal Irish Academy.

In this compelling new book, Mr O’Toole and Mr McBride take on one of the island’s most pressing questions with forensic precision and intellectual flair.

This will be a great opportunity to hear two of Ireland’s leading political commentators in conversation.

The festival line-up includes Professor Glenn Patterson, director of the Seamus Heaney centre at Queen’s University, Belfast, whose latest book is titled ‘The Northern Bank Job.’

The varied festival programme covers politics, fiction, poetry, nature and the environment. The writers’ line-up will also include Eilean Ni Chuilleanain, the Rev Harold Good, Martin O’Brien, Sean Ronayne, James Conor Patterson, Csilla Toldy and Florence Heyhoe.

The festival will be held at An Cuan, 44 Shore Road, Rostrevor. Tickets at £20 are available online from Ticket Tailor, or from Good Craic gifts and souvenirs shop. The festival starts at 10am and runs until 5pm.

A separate free event on November 9, at Crawford’s Bar, in Rostrevor, will feature author Seana Tinley and comedy writer Val Troy. This is part of an open mic performance from 2pm-5pm.