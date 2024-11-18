Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market set to delight visitors once again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The festive spirit is back in Royal Hillsborough as the much-anticipated Christmas Market returns on Friday 13th December.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, this charming market will take place from 3pm to 9pm along The Dark Walk, creating a magical atmosphere for evening shoppers. Visitors can expect a night of festive shopping, with local businesses in the village also staying open late to join in on the festivities.

The scenic path through The Dark Walk to Hillsborough Fort will be filled with festive music, the aroma of spiced drinks, and seasonal cheer. This year, over 60 local artisan food producers, artists, and craftspeople from the Lisburn & Castlereagh council area and across Northern Ireland, will showcase their unique offerings. Shoppers will find everything from festive food and drinks to art, designer craft and handmade skincare providing an opportunity to support local businesses while picking up some very special gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of the Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee, expressed her excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market back again this year. It’s a key event in Northern Ireland’s Christmas calendar, and we expect visitors from near and far. The market will showcase some of Northern Ireland’s finest artisan small businesses, many of which are award-winning. As always, we encourage visitors to come along and support their local makers and bakers on the run up to Christmas. It really isn’t one to be missed this year!”

Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market returns on Friday 13th December from 3pm - 9pm. Pictured at the launch of the Council’s Christmas Markets are: (l-r) Erin Mulholland & Andrew Mulholland, Pig Out; Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of Regeneration & Growth Committee; Carolyn Hamill of The Woofternoon Tea Company and Ruairi Burns, Hinch Distillery.

For food lovers, the market is a real treat. A wide range of local producers will offer their delicious goods, including favourites like Jack’s Fudge, Hinch Distillery, Tori’s Coffee Bakes & Cakes, Indie Fude and Seaview Farms. There will also be some familiar street food vendors like The Gardener’s Kitchen, Pizza Table, Pig Out, and more, serving up tasty bites for you to enjoy while you shop.

Looking for unique gift ideas? The market will feature a variety of independent designers and makers, some of which are new to the Christmas Market this year, such as and newcomers Amber Jordan Design, Vine Haugh Ceramics, Bough and Burr, who will be joining Wendy Ward Design, Monday’s Child and many more, ensuring plenty of options for those in search of a gift for someone special.

Along with the festive stalls, the market will offer a strong community vibe. Local shops will stay open, and there will be performances by local choirs, ukele collectives, and local acoustic musicians. Children won’t be left out either—Fun with Drums will host interactive workshops with a festive vibe and Santa’s elves will be on hand to make Christmas decorations. Who knows, if they’re really good, they might even catch a glimpse of Santa himself!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can’t make it to Royal Hillsborough, don’t worry! The council is once again hosting a range of Christmas markets in other locations including Lisburn’s Christmas Twilight Market on 28th November taking place in Lisburn Square as part of the annual Light Festival. Dundonald Christmas Market will take place in Moat Park on 5th December. Carryduff Christmas Market on 18th December will take place in Carryduff Town Centre, in the car park of the new Lidl store during its opening week.

Each market will have a diverse mix of traders offering festive food, gifts, and entertainment. All events are free to attend, so bundle up and join your local community in the Christmas fun! For more information and updates visit www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com or on their social media channels @VisitLisburnCastlereagh