​A RIGHT royal musical reunion is being planned in Banbridge - all in the name of charity.

Local groups who performed during King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to the town are joining forces for a concert to remember!

The musical extravaganza, which will take place on Friday, February 6, 2026 at 7pm in the Bannville Hotel, is supporting Action Cancer and Dementia NI.

The fabulous line-up includes The Dukes (brothers Daniel and James), Banbridge Rock Choir, Strings & Sings, Banbridge and Lisburn Ukulele Groups, Kathryn Stewart Highland Dancers and up-and-coming artists Irene Ding (violinist) and Stephen Cairns (guitarist). Leonard Anderson will be compere for the evening.

Banbridge Ukulele Group played for the royal couple at the Old Town Hall. Pic: Kelvin Boyes.

The charity event is the brainchild of Kate Scott, who leads the Lisburn and Banbridge Ukulele Groups and Teresa McBurney, from Strings & Sings.

Teresa told the Chronicle: “Kate had a vision of all the performers who played in Banbridge for the king and queen to come together for a one-off concert in aid of charity.

“When she approached us, we jumped at the chance. I’ve been involved in organising the event with her and it’s so exciting to see it taking shape.

“We were all so honoured to perform for the royal couple, and it will be wonderful to see all the acts together on the one stage - for one night!

“It will be an unforgettable evening of music, community and fundraising.

“We will be having a raffle, with an amazing array of prizes on offer.

"Our thanks go to the wonderful businesses in and around Banbridge who have generously donated prizes and vouchers.

“We are delighted to be able to give two complimentary tickets to every business that has supported the charity night.

“Tickets are on sale now, or you can pay at the door on the night.

"Come along for an evening celebrating local musical talent, while supporting two worthy causes.”

For tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/charity-music-concert-banbridge-tickets-1626028327499