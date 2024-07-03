Royal School Armagh raise vital funds in aid of Rural Support
Pupils from the Royal School Armagh recently held a fundraiser in aid of Rural Support and raised a fantastic £500.
Rural Support are extremely grateful to the pupils for their support and for spreading awareness of the charity across the school.
The monies raised will support farmers and farm families across Northern Ireland who are in need of support in relation to farm business management, succession planning, counselling support or are under financial pressure.
Rural Support would also like to extend their gratitude to the pupils by wishing them luck in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge Final.
