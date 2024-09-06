Running a half marathon in memory of childhood friend

On Sunday 8 September, Jonathan Pinnick, 39, from Enniskillen is taking part in the Great North Run. While he is no stranger to running, having completed five half marathons previously, this will be Jonathan’s first Great North Run, and he’s running in memory of his good friend Nick Wallis, who lived with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and sadly died in July 2014, aged 29.

To mark the tenth anniversary of Nick’s passing, Jonathan is running the Great North Run for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for more than 110,000 adults and children in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions. So far, Jonathan has raised over £900 to help fund groundbreaking research and life-changing support for those living with muscular dystrophy.

Originally from Northampton, Jonathan and Nick met at primary school aged four and remained friends throughout school and into adulthood. “Nick and I were really good friends from a young age,” said Jonathan. “When we first met, he could still walk but I saw his condition progress over the years and only became fully aware of what it meant to have Duchenne muscular dystrophy as we got older.

“Things got harder for Nick, and he was in a wheelchair by the time we reached secondary school. I remember him starting to struggle with things that the rest of us took for granted. But I rarely heard him complain. He was just a genuinely lovely guy – so positive and determined to make the most of life. Nick had a thirst for knowledge and was one of the brightest, most intelligent people I’ve ever known. He has been an inspiration to me throughout my life.”

Jonathan moved away from Northampton when he went to university but remained in contact with Nick and is still in touch with his family today. Nick sadly died in July 2014, just a few months before his 30th birthday. 2014 was particularly poignant for Jonathan as his dad also died earlier the same year, but determined to do something positive, he signed up for the Great Scottish Swim in August 2014 and raised £1,372 for Muscular Dystrophy UK in Nick’s memory.

Ten years on, and after his wife Judith encouraged him to get into running a few years ago, Jonathan is set to run the Great North Run – again fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy UK as a tribute to Nick. “I wanted to do something to mark a decade since his passing,” said Jonathan. “I was never sporty at school so I’m not sure what Nick would think of me doing this! But I know he’d be supportive and pleased that I’m doing something to help others living with muscular dystrophy.”

Jonathan’s friendship and ongoing support is something valued by Nick’s family. Nick’s mum, Di Wallis said: “Jonathan’s committed friendship was a great support to Nick and his continuing contact with us as a family has been an important link. Knowing that Nick is remembered and so positively means a lot to us.”

Explaining the importance of fundraising like Jonathan’s, Aaron Fernandes, Challenge Events Officer at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “We’re so grateful to Jonathan for taking part in the Great North Run and choosing to support us. Thanks to fundraising like this, we can continue to improve understanding of muscular dystrophy, provide advice and support to those who need it, and help accelerate new treatments. Knowing that Jonathan is doing this in memory of his friend is inspirational.”

To sign up for the Great North Run 2025 visit musculardystrophyuk.org/get-involved/events/great-north-run-2025/

Find out more about Muscular Dystrophy UK at www.musculardystrophyuk.org