A Ukrainian national, who has made Banbridge his home, is taking part in the Belfast City Marathon in May to raise awareness of the “silent crisis” facing so many young men.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Svenda is ‘running for hope’ and aiming to raise £4,000 for Gilford charity Changing Lives NI.

Poignantly, the Castlewellan Road man is running in memory of 20-year-old Jack Murray, who tragically passed away last November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex told the Chronicle: “Jack’s passing is a heartbreaking reminder of the silent crisis facing so many young men in Northern Ireland, where suicide rates remain alarmingly high.

Alex will be taking part in the Belfast City Marathon in May.

“Yet, it’s a topic that isn’t spoken about enough - because of stigma, because of fear, because too many feel they have to struggle alone.

“With this marathon, I want to raise awareness, start conversations and, most importantly, bring hope to young men who are battling their darkest moments.

“There is always hope, and there is always help. When you talk about your problems, it helps you to release the burden.

“I want to help, and if I can help to save even one life…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex is particularly passionate about supporting local mental health charity, Changing Lives NI.

“It’s an incredible charity dedicated to supporting young people in crisis and their families. They provide life-saving help, guidance, and a safe space for those who feel like they have nowhere to turn.

“They are doing a great job helping young people and their families who have been in this situation and are going through all these emotions.

“Every donation - no matter how small - will help them continue their mission to prevent suicide and change lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to use this marathon to remind people that help is out there. You have to try and reach for this help.

“Let’s run for Jack. Let’s run for every young man in crisis. Let’s run for hope.”

Belfast will be Alex’s second marathon - he completed his first marathon in Dublin last October.

“Jack will be very much in my thoughts when I run the marathon on May 4,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a confident young man who had his whole life in front of him…it’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

Alex, who has been living in Banbridge since 2018, has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone wishing to donate at: https://gofund.me/dbcd6b5f

He is posting regular updates on his marathon training on his Facebook page.

Changing Lives NI can be contacted on Tel. 07740 550154, email: [email protected] or message the Changing Lives NI Facebook page.