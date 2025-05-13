Rural Support celebrates five years of befriending service for the farming community

To many, Covid-19 seems like distant memory, when in fact it was only a few years ago. During this time of widespread fear and panic, Rural Support witnessed three times as many calls to its Support Line compared to previous years, from vulnerable and more isolated members of the farming community.

In response to this, Rural Support, in partnership with the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster, launched Across the Hedgerow in May 2020. The telephone befriending service was set up to provide a listening ear and support to individuals who found themselves even more isolated because of Covid-19 restrictions but five years on, the service has grown and is still operational today.

Gyles Dawson, Director of Programmes at Rural Support said, “As a charity our goal is to help our farming community in support of their business and personal wellbeing, and this service allows us to identify people most vulnerable and ensure they are getting the help they need to protect their mental health and emotional wellbeing. It is an essential service that does not receive any funding, so we rely very heavily on the generosity of others to maintain this vital programme.”

At the helm are the Rural Support volunteers who coordinate telephone calls to members of the farming community across Northern Ireland on a regular basis. They provide a listening ear and companionship to those who need it most, as well as connecting them to additional support and programmes within Rural Support should they need it. Since its launch, these wonderful volunteers have provided almost 1,300 calls to older, more isolated and vulnerable individuals across the province.

Christina Murray & Pamela Caldwell from Rural Support highlighting the importance of the Across the Hedgerow Service.

“I have tried to create the impression of having a conversation with the client as a friend, having a cup of tea with them at the kitchen table. It took time to develop the relationship, getting to know their areas of interest. However, in the long run it has been very satisfying, especially when they clearly value the call”, said an Across the Hedgerow Volunteer.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for this vital service, please contact Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 and speak with their Volunteer Coordinator.

“I really enjoy the phone calls about once per fortnight and there is always plenty of chat which lifts my mind, and I can chat about subjects that I am interested in easily. I look forward to calls”, said an Across the Hedgerow Participant.

As the trusted ‘Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland’, Rural Support continues to help farmers and farm families who are facing financial pressures, physical and mental health concerns as well as tackling isolation and loneliness.

If you would like to avail of the Across the Hedgerow service or would like to find out more about the various programmes and projects the farming community can avail of, please visit the Rural Support website www.ruralsupport.org.uk or call their freephone confidential Support Line 0800 138 1678.