Rural Support gets behind Rural Crime Prevention Week

From Monday September8 til Friday, September 12, the Rural Crime Partnership (RCP) in conjunction with several community partners including Police Service of Northern Ireland, DAERA, Policing and Community Safety Partnerships, Ulster Farmers’ Union, NFU Mutual, Federation of Small Businesses and the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster promoted Rural Crime Prevention Week across the province by holding various community events and awareness campaigns of which Rural Support was a keen supporter.

It’s important to support Rural Crime Prevention Week within our farming community because it raises awareness about the specific challenges farmers face related to crime, such as theft, vandalism, and livestock rustling. It helps strengthen community bonds by encouraging farmers, neighbours, and local authorities to work together to prevent and respond to crime.

This support promotes safer rural environments, protects farmers' livelihoods, reduces financial losses, and enhances overall wellbeing in farming communities. Ultimately, it empowers farmers to feel more secure and confident in their day-to-day lives.

“Rural Crime Prevention Week is a vital opportunity to shine a spotlight on the unique challenges farming families face when it comes to crime.

Victori Ross (Rural Support) pictured alongside The PSNI & the Policing and Community Safety Partnership reps at Omagh Mart

"As the Farm Support Manager for Rural Support, I see first-hand how distressing and damaging these incidents can be—not just financially, but emotionally and mentally as well. Rural Support is here to provide practical assistance, emotional support, and guidance to those affected, helping them navigate the aftermath and rebuild their confidence.

"By working together during this week and beyond, we can create safer, stronger rural communities where farmers feel supported and protected,” said Melissa Wylie, Farm Support and Therapeutical Services Programme Manager for Rural Support."

During this awareness week, Rural Support attended trailer marking events at Enniskillen and Omagh Mart as well as cuppa and catch-up session at Ember Café in Ballinamallard.

The Farm Support Charity for NI met with farmers on their ‘home turf’ and talked to them about the free programmes and services Rural Support has on offer for the farming community in support of their farm business and personal wellbeing.

Barbara Alcorn (Rural Support) was joined by local PSNI officers at Enniskillen Mart

Rural Support provides free confidential support tailored to each farm business and family’s needs in the following areas:

Loneliness and Isolation

Stress Management

Bereavement and Loss

Farm Accident Trauma

Farm Finances Management

Business Planning

Succession Planning

Mental & Physical Health Concerns

If you or someone you know would like support in any of these areas, please contact the farm support charity’s freephone confidential Support Line on 0800 138 1678, or visit www.ruralsupport.org.uk and click ‘Get Help’.