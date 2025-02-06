Rural Support gets behind the annual Yellow Wellies Mental Health Campaign

Farm families have faced significant challenges over the past 12 months including changes to Inheritance Tax as well as the aftermath of the recent storm Eowyn which will cause both a financial and mental health impact across the community for months, and for some farm families, years to come.

The challenges facing the farming community in 2025 underscore a broader crisis in agriculture. With uncertainty over future policies, fluctuating global markets, and increasing isolation; the pressures show no signs of easing.

“Before Storm Éowyn, Rural Support had witnessed a 54% increase in demand for its services and acknowledge it would take little to knock many farm families over the edge mentally and financially right now," said Gyles Dawson, Director of Programmes at Rural Support.

"This is why mental health and wellbeing campaigns such as Yellow Wellies ‘Mind Your Head’ campaign is vital to the sector; of which our charity is a great supporter. The campaign runs from 10th – 14th February and reminds those living and working in the farming community of the importance of looking after their mental and physical health and how they intersect, as well as various avenues of support.

Gerard Doonan (Rural Support Farm Business Mentor), Stephanie Berkley (Yellow Wellies Manager) & Christina Murray (Rural Support Coordinator).

"I would encourage all members of the farming community across the province to engage with this campaign and to contact Rural Support if they have any farm business or personal wellbeing concerns,”

The entirety of the agri business sector is very reliant on the farmer. The stronger and more resilient the farm family is, the more proactive and productive their farm business will be, which in turn has a positive impact on the wider agri-sector. In support of this, Rural Support offers a range of services and programmes which aim to support and improve the mental wellbeing of the NI farming community including:

A free, confidential support line which is open Monday to Friday 9am to 9pm - Freephone 0800 138 1678,

On farm business mentoring support to farming families,

On farm counselling support to include trauma and bereavement support,

Mental health awareness training to agri sector employees and organisations working with the farming community (Boots on the Ground)

Plough On Programme which aims to improve the mental and physical wellbeing of older male farmers through socialisation and participation in local groups across NI,

Across the Hedgerow befriending service which aims to reduce isolation and improve the mental and emotional wellbeing of the recipient.

Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support commented: “Farmers are notoriously resilient and have proven so over many years. However, their tank of resilience has been dropping to dangerously low levels as last year Rural Support witnessed a 55% increase in demand for its counselling services, alongside a 13% rise in calls to its Support Line.

"Fortunately, Rural Support remains committed to assisting farm families to ensure that farmers receive the support they need to approach and overcome complex and diverse issues affecting their farm family and business.”

If you have any concerns in relations to your farm business or personal wellbeing, please visit the NI Farm Support Hub www.ruralsupport.org.uk or contact Rural Supports freephone confidential Support Line 0800 138 1678.

You can also find more information on the Yellow Wellies ‘Mind Your Head Campaign via https://www.yellowwellies.org/mind-your-head/ or on their social media channels https://www.facebook.com/yellowwelliesuk and https://www.instagram.com/yellowwelliesuk/