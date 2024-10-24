Rural Support host Plough On celebration event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rural Support are the facilitators of the Plough On project which aims to tackle rural isolation and increase social opportunities for older male farmers across Northern Ireland.

The farm support charity for Northern Ireland recently held a very successful Mid Plough On Celebration Event, to showcase their current groups and its members as well as officially launching the newly formed groups across the province.

Speakers at the event included Kevin Doherty, CEO at Rural Support, Alison Fraser, Head of Funding at National Lottery, Shannon McCullagh, Plough On Coordinator, Fergal O Donnell, Director at Insight Solutions who is externally evaluated the programme, John Taggart (Killead Plough On Group Leader), Martina Byrne (Hilltown/Rathfriland Plough On Group Leader), Eleanor Lamberton (Glack Plough On Group Leader), Neil Armstrong (Ederney Plough On Group Leader) and Bronagh McAtasney (NI Screen, Plough On Facilitator).

Included in these presentations was the significant achievements and connections created from the origin of Plough On in July 2021. The community development approach employed by Plough On has played a significant role in helping rural older men to develop confidence and a sense of independence. Relationships include a variety of organisations across Northern Ireland with a large focus on bridging historical community division with a cross-community ethos.

Full Room of Participants at the Plough On Celebration Event

Speaking about this event, Kevin Doherty CEO of Rural Support said, “This is an exceptional programme making the most amazing difference to the lives of over 300 older men to date from the farming community. Our celebration event has really emphasised the importance of the Plough On programme and the vital service it provides to our older farmers.

"We are delighted with the number of organisations that have come forward who are interested in getting involved with Plough On which really highlights the bright future the programme holds. We look forward to working with these stakeholders so that we can Plough On forever.”

From the interim evaluation report results presented at the event, Rural Support noted 63% of participants rated Plough On as ‘excellent’ with the remaining 37% rating it as ‘very good’. A statistic the farm support charity is extremely proud of!!

“Plough On has provided rural men the opportunity to engage, interact and take part – providing clear benefits to both physical and mental wellbeing, as well as promoting health & wellbeing and farm safety. We see massive potential for the Plough On programme and we are extremely excited about all the avenues we are yet to travel with Plough On. As always we are extremely grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund for their continued support; without them this programme would not be possible.”, said Shannon McCullagh, Plough On Coordinator.

Rural Support are currently inviting participants to get involved in their new Plough On groups which are located in the following areas and are planning to commence next month:• Coagh (Co Tyrone)• The Grange (Co Antrim)• Bannside (Co Down)• Rosslea (Co Fermanagh) • Glenderg (Co Tyrone - Strabane/Ballymagorry/Donemana/Artigarvan)

If you are interested in registering for Plough On or would like to hear more about it, please contact Shannon McCullagh at [email protected] or call 028 8676 0040.

You can also visit the Rural Support website www.ruralsupport.org.uk to find out more about the free programmes and services the charity has to offer the farming community.