Rural support – The farm support charity for Northern Ireland

The farming industry has been in the spotlight for a number of months now with the changes to the Agricultural Inheritance Tax, Bird Flu and the aftermath of Storm Eowyn the focus of the turmoil.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming can be challenging at the best of times. With many farmers working long hours in harsh weather conditions and facing increasing bills, this can bring a great deal of stress and anxiety.

At times like this, the various support groups in the community and voluntary sectors have a significant support role. Rural Support is one such organisation that offer a range of free programmes and services in support of farmers and farm family’s business and personal wellbeing across Northern Ireland. Through its freephone confidential Support Line 0800 138 1678, Rural Support offers a listening ear and signposting service to help the farming community deal with stress such as financial concerns, farm business challenges, bereavement and farm succession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With such a strong support base, Rural Support is well placed to offer emotional and practical farm business support. “With over 20 years experience working alongside the agricultural sector, Rural Support provides high quality programmes and services which offer a holistic and tailored approach to complex and diverse issues affecting farming families and their businesses. Rural Support’s core approach is to meet farming families where they are, to understand the heart of their issues and challenges, and then help them create sustainable farm businesses and cohesive, prosperous and happy farm families. We listen to the industries needs and diversify our programmes and services accordingly so that together we can make a stronger, more successful and resilient farming community”, said Rural Support CEO Kevin Doherty.

Members of the Rural Support Team

As a charity organisation, Rural Support provides free face to face support through their Farm Business and Counselling Mentors who are experts in their fields and have a firm understanding of the agricultural sector. They have experience in helping individuals deal with various issues and providing support in making difficult decisions. They will work with you and together identify options to help you face these challenges and move forward with confidence.

Gyles Dawson, Director of Programmes at Rural Support said, “At Rural Support we understand that everyone’s circumstances are different. Therefore, our services are designed to help farmers and farm families to develop plans, strategies and techniques for operating their farm business and developing personal resilience, and to enable them to help themselves where possible. The charity has worked tirelessly since its establishment in 2002 to uplift and support the farming community across Northern Ireland and will continue to champion farm business and personal wellbeing collaboration within the industry and beyond. We are proud of the ground made thus far in support of the farming profession but also acknowledge that more needs to be done collectively across the sector to establish stronger pillars of support and resilience. We shall keep moving forward confidently, with the farmer at the heart of our efforts!”

Rural Support, the Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland, encourages all members of the farming community to visit their Farm Support Hub www.ruralsupport.org.uk, which has been developed to provide practical, at your fingertips resources for the agri-sector. Furthermore, if you have any concerns in relation to your farm business or personal wellbeing, please contact their freephone confidential Support Line 0800 138 1678, open Monday – Friday, 9am-9pm.