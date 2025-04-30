Rural Support to hold annual service of remembrance & thanksgiving for farming community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Sunday, June 8, at 2.30pm, in St John’s Church of Ireland, Moneymore; Rural Support are holding their annual Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving through their Life Beyond bereavement support programme, for the farming community across Northern Ireland.

The Life Beyond Programme, delivered by Rural Support in partnership with Embrace FARM, provides a unique combination of farm business and counselling support, specifically tailored to the needs of the farm family.

The aim of the programme is to improve the mental, social, and physical wellbeing of farm families who have experienced loss or trauma, as well as provide support with the farming enterprise. Services are all provided at no cost to the farming family and are delivered in an empathetic and confidential manner.

“Our farming community has faced unimaginable loss, and our annual Service of Remembrance offers a shared space for individuals and families who have had a similar experience to come together to remember and reminisce.

Congregation at the Life Beyond Service 2024

"This service allows us to share our grief, and focus our love, so that together we can be united in honouring the contributions made to the lives, land and agricultural community by loved ones who have passed away. Since its launch in 2021, this programme has supported over 100 bereaved families across the province; therefore it’s an honour to hold this event as no one should feel alone as they navigate their grief and new norm”, said Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support.

At the service, those attending will be able to participate in the Tree of Life Ceremony, which emphasises the continued connection of love whilst offering comfort to those whose loved ones have passed away. There is also a Roll of Remembrance which shall be read by this year’s compare, BBC Journalist and Radio Presenter, Nicola Weir.

If you would like your loved one placed on this memorial list, please contact the Farm Support Unit at Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]

George Mullan, Chairperson of ABP Food Group and Chairperson of the Life Beyond Steering Committee said, “Our annual Remembrance Service allows us all to come together to remember the lives that have been lost and celebrate them. Last years’ service was a beautiful event where families, friends and staff of Rural Support and Life Beyond had the chance to reflect, reminisce and remember those who are no longer with us and give thanks for the life they lived.

Farmers Choir at the Life Beyond Service 2024

"This year we look forward to welcoming all the families and friends we have been working with through Life Beyond and celebrating the lives of their loved ones together”.

The event is free of charge for all who have experienced loss within the farming community welcome. Light refreshments will be served, and the Farmers’ Choir will be performing on the day.

A recent participant of the Life Beyond programme said “Very good service which I was glad of at the time. Rural support was of great help to me when I needed it most”.

If you would like to find out more about the Life Beyond programme or the range of services and programmes available at Rural Support, go to the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone the Support Line on Freephone 0800 138 1678 available Mon-Fri 9am-9pm.