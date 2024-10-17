Rural Support Win the Training Initiative Award at NI Farming Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rural Support were absolutely delighted to win a prestigious award for their Boots on the Ground training programme at the recent NI Farming Awards which was held in the Crown Plaza, Shaws Bridge, Belfast.

The charity won the Lantra sponsored ‘Training Initiative’ award which recognises individuals or companies who can demonstrate their understanding of the importance of training and the subsequent impact this has had on their business / workforce.

The Boots on the Ground training programme was first established in Spring 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many Agri-sector employees felt they were the farmers confidante, having significant conversations around mental health wellbeing. These conversations were having an impact, both on the farmer and the Agri-employee. The training programme has been developed to provide those working within the Agri-sector with a sound understanding of mental health issues and a knowledge of how to engage supportively with farmers experiencing stress and suicidal ideology including how and where to seek help. These situations often impact the employee and so the training also includes how to manage their own emotional wellbeing.

Furthermore, in February 2024, the training programme was awarded an external CPD Accreditation, meaning it has been assessed to the highest standard, reassuring participants of the high quality of content and delivery which will enhance their professional skills and abilities.

Rural Support Staff & Guests enjoying NI Farm Awards 2024

Speaking after accepting the Training Initiative award, Kevin Doherty, Chief Executive of Rural Support said “I am absolutely delighted that we have won this award in acknowledgement of our Boots on the Ground mental health awareness training programme. This training programme has had a meaningful impact across the agri-sector, and it strengthens our commitment to supporting farmers and farm families across Northern Ireland. Knowing we are making a difference on the ground is why we do it and getting recognition from the sector is the icing on the cake. I would also like to take this opportunity to say congratulations to two of our Social Farms, Laurel View Equestrian Centre and Annagh Social Farm CIC who were also winners on the night, what a fantastic achievement and well done to you both!”

To date, the programme has trained over 800 employees from almost 30 different businesses from within the Agri sector including banks, meal merchants, vets and insurance organisations. Rural Support also noted a 98% increase in the number of third-party referrals coming through in Quarter 1 of this year when compared to the same period last year; thus, reaffirming the impact this training has had and how support is getting directly to those who are in need.

If you would like more information on Boots on the Ground, please contact the Rural Support Farm Support Unit on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected] . You can also find out about other services and programmes available at Rural Support via the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone the Support Line on 0800 168 1678 available Mon-Fri 9am-9pm.