SalonIQ confirms Digital Salon as its exclusive distributor in Ireland

Salon software provider, SalonIQ, has announced its first distributor in Ireland – website and digital marketing experts in the beauty and wellness industry, Digital Salon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 150 salons across Ireland are in the process of switching over to the SalonIQ technology, designed to improve salon operations, engagement and overall business growth, with 60 salons having adopted the new software in the first three weeks.

Created by salon professionals for salon professionals, SalonIQ offers an extensive range of features including salon management, team engagement, client experience and intelligent salon marketing, created to help salon owners run their business in the most efficient way possible – all on autopilot.

As the exclusive provider of SalonIQ software in both Ireland and Northern Ireland, Digital Salon offers specialised digital support for salons, clinics and wellness providers to grow their client base and maximise revenue.

John Donnelly, managing director at Digital Salon

Sam Kendall, chief operating officer at SalonIQ, said: “The team at SalonIQ believe in giving salons more choice when it comes to their software. Our all-in-one solution provides salon owners with everything they need to make running their salon easier – including advanced features like online booking, marketing strategies and salon management tools.

“All of us at SalonIQ are from a hairdressing or salon background ourselves, so not only do we possess years of direct experience within the industry, but we understand the reality and challenges of salon ownership.

“This latest partnership with Digital Salon has not only allowed us to break into the Irish market, but is a huge testament to the fact that our smart and simple software works –

and we want to keep doing everything we can to continue improving the salon experience.”

John Donnelly, managing director at Digital Salon, added: “SalonIQ is the perfect fit for Digital Salon – our award winning websites and digital marketing campaigns have been helping thousands of salons, spas and clinics attract new clients and grow their revenue for years. SalonIQ’s software is incredible, and we are delighted that we will be able to offer salons and clinics all over Ireland a comprehensive and affordable package to help them grow their businesses.”

Since it was introduced to market in 2013, SalonIQ has become the number one cloud-based tech tool for salons UK wide, with a team of more than 30 industry specialists providing comprehensive support, education and business advice to over 2,500 salons.

For more information, visit: www.saloniq.com