Samaritans in Northern Ireland celebrates volunteers answering calls of hope during the festive period.

This winter, Samaritans in Northern Ireland are shining a light on the incredible dedication of its volunteers, who selflessly give up their time to support those in crisis. As the weather turns colder and the nights grow longer, many individuals across Northern Ireland face isolation and emotional distress. During this challenging period, Samaritans volunteers are at the forefront, providing a crucial lifeline to those who need it most.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers across Northern Ireland will be working tirelessly to answer calls, provide emotional support, and offer a compassionate ear to anyone in need even during Christmas Day and Boxing Day. With the increased demand for services during the winter months, these volunteers play a vital role in ensuring that no one feels alone, regardless of the time of day or night.

Rosemary O'Doherty, Branch Director at Samaritans of Derry said: "Our volunteers are truly the heart of Samaritans, and their commitment, especially during the winter months, is nothing short of inspiring. The winter period can bring added challenges for many, and our volunteers are there to listen, to offer support, and to help people through their darkest moments. We are incredibly grateful for their selflessness, and we couldn’t do this work without them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This winter, Samaritans volunteers are responding to calls from people experiencing a range of emotional struggles, including loneliness, anxiety, and mental health challenges. For many, having someone to talk to can make a world of difference.

Join our team of amazing volunteers in Northern Ireland.

Victoria, a volunteer from Northern Ireland shared her story: “Over the years, I’ve worked on Christmas Day a few times and always tried to make myself available for shifts during this time. While Christmas is seen as a season of joy, for many, it’s a deeply challenging time. People often feel they need to put on a brave face when they’re struggling underneath. I find it humbling to offer a listening ear on a day when some feel their loneliest. It’s truly rewarding to know you’re making a difference.”

The work of Samaritans volunteers during the winter is essential, providing round-the-clock support to anyone who needs it. Whether it's a phone call, an email, or a letter, Samaritans is there to offer confidential, non-judgmental support to anyone in distress.

How to VolunteerSamaritans in Northern Ireland is always looking for compassionate individuals to join their team of volunteers. Those interested in making a difference can visit www.samaritans.org to find out more about the volunteering process and to submit an application. This January, join Samaritans and help us be there for those who need someone to listen – your time could make all the difference. 💚

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About SamaritansSamaritans is a registered charity that has been providing emotional support for over 70 years. With a network of over 20,000 volunteers across the UK and Ireland, Samaritans offers confidential, 24/7 support to anyone experiencing emotional distress. Volunteers are trained to listen without judgment and offer support in times of need.