Samaritans of Ballymena unveils refurbished branch to support next chapter of lifesaving work

Samaritans of Ballymena are proudly celebrating their 50th anniversary, marking five decades of dedicated listening and community support. Almost 60 volunteers currently listen in the branch on Mount Street, which is part of the national freephone helpline 116 123 for anyone in need of emotional distress. The golden milestone acknowledged the hundreds of volunteers who have supported callers over the last 50 years, while looking forward.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the branch unveiled a major refurbishment of its Mount Street premises, marking a significant investment in the future of the branch and ensuring a modern, welcoming space for volunteers to take lifesaving calls.

The refurbishment was made possible by a kind legacy donation from the late Sadie Strong. We thank and remember Sadie for her generous donation which will help ensure that the Ballymena Branch can continue to lend a listening ear for years to come.

The upgraded facilities were officially revealed at a celebration attended by volunteers, past and present, along with invited guests including Lord Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council Cllr Jackson Minford, local MLAs, church representatives, supporters, and former volunteer Branch Directors.

Cllr Minford paid tribute to the branch's legacy and future: “Events such as todays are important and significant to council, whose vision for Mid and East Antrim is ‘to be a strong, vibrant, safe and inclusive community, where people work together to improve the quality of life for all, therefore I would like to take this opportunity to extend my thanks and congratulations to the members of the Samaritans Ballymena Branch for their vision, dedication and service to our local community.”

The transformation of the Ballymena branch coincides with its 50th anniversary—a milestone that not only reflects five decades of listening and emotional support, but also a renewed commitment to continuing this vital work for generations to come.

Cllr Minford continued “This year marks a significant milestone- 50 years of the Samaritans presence in Ballymena and the surrounding communities. It’s heartening to know that a few of the original volunteers from 1974 are still actively involved today- a testament to the dedication and belief in their mission.

Among the attendees was Eleanor, a longstanding volunteer who has supported the branch since its inception.

“Fifty years ago, when I joined Samaritans, the branch was just a little terrace house on Mount Street,” she recalled. “Now, thanks to a legacy left to the Ballymena branch, we have a beautiful, modern, and busy centre for the volunteers who give their time to support people in distress or those who are simply lonely and need a friendly voice.”

Eleanor continued: “Joining Samaritans remains one of the best decisions I have ever made. I’ve formed strong bonds with my fellow volunteers, creating friendships that have lasted a lifetime. The training I received from Samaritans is second to none; it enabled me to grow and develop both professionally and personally. My one hope is that, during my time at Samaritans, I’ve been able to make a difference to the lives of the people who have reached out for support.”

SaMaritans of Ballymena is part of the national network providing free, confidential support via the 24/7 helpline 116 123. The refurbishment ensures the branch can continue operating effectively, enhancing the volunteer experience and the care provided to callers in distress.

Volunteer and Joint Branch Director Mandy Higgins emphasised the importance of the refurbishment: “This anniversary is not just a celebration of the past, but a commitment to the future. The recent refurbishment of our branch means we can now offer an even more welcoming and supportive space, both for our volunteers and those who reach out to us. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped us reach this milestone.”

Fellow Joint Branch Director Jed Murray added: ““Marking 50 years is a proud and humbling moment for all of us at Samaritans of Ballymena. For five decades, our volunteers have been here, day and night, to listen, support, and be a lifeline for those in need”.

The branch welcomes new volunteers and supporters to help it continue this lifesaving work.

To find out more about volunteering or supporting the Ballymena Branch go to: www.samaritans.org/ballymena.