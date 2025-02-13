A YOUNG Ballyroney woman, who passed away suddenly in New York earlier this week, has been remembered as a “bubbly, happy girl who adored her family”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum-of-two Sarah Reid (née Macauley) is understood to have been on holiday with her husband Darren as part of her 30th birthday celebrations, when she fell seriously unwell.

A GoFundMe page had been launched to support the family, who live in Moy, with “financial uncertainties” surrounding travel and medical expenses. To date, over £65,000 has been raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A death notice said Sarah was the “dearly loved wife of Darren and devoted mother of Alexander and Harry, cherished daughter of William and Madeleine and dearest sister of Irvine (Ballyroney) and daughter-in-law of Harold and Olive, sister-in-law of Judith and Charline (Eglish, Dungannon)”.

Sarah Reid (nee Macauley) was from Ballyroney.

Former local councillor and UUP Chair, Jill Macauley, said Sarah’s tragic passing has sent “a shockwave of sadness and disbelief” through the community in Ballyroney, where she was born and grew up.

“This is most devastating news and I know so many people across the country are keeping Sarah’s family and especially her two wee boys in their thoughts and prayers, as they try to come to terms with this unimaginable loss. “My sincere sympathies go out to her husband Darren, two young sons Alexander and Harry, her parents William and Madeleine, her brother Irvine and wider family circle.”

Local MLA Diane Dodds said she was “so sorry to hear of Sarah’s sudden passing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My deepest sympathies to Darren and Sarah’s young boys Alexander and Harry.

"Praying that you know God’s comfort and healing at such a devastating loss.”

One friend said she was “absolutely heartbroken” and described Sarah as “such a bubbly, happy girl who adored her family”.

Another added: “Sarah you were the kindest girl. Taken far too soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further tribute read: “Such a great friend, daughter, sister, wife and mother…lived for her little boys, such a kind-hearted, sincere soul who would go out of her way to help anyone and was always smiling. Gone way too soon.”

At the time of going to press, the funeral arrangements had still to be confirmed with enquiries to J.G. Bullick Funeral Directors. A family notice said that everyone was welcome at the Macauley family home.

The notice concluded: “Very deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all the family circles. Forever with the Lord 1 Thess. 4v 17.”

Donations can still be made via: www.gofundme.com/f/darren-reids-family-medical-emergency-in-the-usa

The page states: “The local community and friends have set up the fundraiser to assist the family with any forthcoming financial uncertainties.”