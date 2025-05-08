Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banbridge couple David and Sara Watson have been “humbled” by the support they received during Adam’s Miles for Leukaemia walk, from Newry to Manchester.

As they reflected on the emotional 70-mile trek, Sara said it meant so much that “Adam hasn’t been forgotten… he’s still very much a part of people’s lives”.

The walk retraced the nine-year-old’s treatment journey, starting from Daisy Hill Hospital, where he was first diagnosed, to the Royal Victoria Hospital, where he received ongoing care, and, finally, to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where Adam underwent his cord blood transplant.

With every step, the team - made up of family members and close friends - raised awareness and funds to support leukaemia research, helping other children and families battling this devastating disease. To date, over £23,000 has been raised for Cure Leukaemia.

The Adam's Miles for Leukaemia team in Manchester.

The 15-strong group set off from Daisy Hill last Friday morning, and crossed the finish line in Manchester on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to the Chronicle, the Watsons said they appreciated every person who supported them along the route.

“From the planning point of view, everything went well and we were very blessed with the weather as well,” David said.

“On Friday morning, we were just keen to get started because of the amount of organising that went into it.

Pictured at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital are David and Sara Watson with Professor Rob Wynn, Adam’s consultant.

“Some of the staff who treated Adam in Daisy Hill came to see us off, as did the chief executive of the Trust and a few of the families that we had met on the ward.

“Along the towpath, Poyntzpass Primary School did a guard of honour and then walked a mile or so with us.

“We stopped briefly at the entrance of Pinley to regroup, and when we went down the hill Bridge PS had come out to support us. Then we went up through Primrose and the entire school at Banbridge High came out and lined both sides of the footpath. It was brilliant.

“When we got to the Newry Road there was a large crowd waiting for us, and they followed us down through the town.”

Supporters walk through Banbridge town centre with the Adam’s Miles for Leukaemia team.

Sara added: “We really appreciated all those people who came out, it’s nearly three years on since Adam’s passing and people still come out and support us.

“It’s humbling that Adam's not forgotten.”

When David and Sara arrived at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, they had an emotional reunion with Adam’s consultant Professor Rob Wynn, who works closely with Cure Leukaemia.

“Monday was a bank holiday and for him to come to see us, on his day off, really meant a lot,” Adam’s mum said.

Carla Lockhart MP supporting the charity walk in aid of Cure Leukaemia.

“It was four years to the day that he transplanted Adam.

“He kept thanking us for what we had done and said he was sorry he couldn't make Adam better.

“He asked us if we wanted to go back up to Adam’s ward again to see it. He brought us up, and the two girls at the nursing station were both there when Adam was in hospital.

“They had known about the walk and one of them actually had the B Positive hoodie with her - wee things like that were lovely to see.

“Even to see the people standing outside the hospital in Manchester was amazing, we don't know who some of them were, but they had made wee placards to welcome us.

“On our way to the hospital, we met Rachel Greene, who lives in Manchester but whose mum is a teacher in Banbridge High School. She came to find us to give us a donation.”

Sara added: “When we were at the hospital, Professor Rob explained the process of how they do transplants now and the difference they are hoping to make with the money that is being raised.

“If it helps someone else so they don't have to walk this path then it’s all worthwhile.”

The Watsons were delighted that inspirational Tandragee boy Blake McCaughey, was able to join them to complete a mile in memory of his friend, Adam.

Blake’s mum Christine was also involved, ensuring the team were well fed and refreshed at food stops along the route.

“Blake was incredible!” Sara said. “He finished his mile at Woodgate which, in itself, was emotional.

“His family are so happy to see Blake with this drive. He wanted to do it for Adam and there was no stopping him.”

Reflecting on the charity walk, David said it was satisfying to see the vision become a reality.

“This was Sara's idea two days after Adam was diagnosed back in 2019.

“For someone to have an idea is one thing, but to see it through and raise over £20,000 for charity is massive.

“Sara had this vision, in the worst of circumstances, to think of how we could do something to help others.”

Sara added: “What I’ve taken from the last few days is that Adam hasn’t been forgotten…he’s still very much a part of people’s lives.

“He’s not here with us on earth, but he’s with us in spirit.

“We appreciate everybody who supported us, with a special word of thanks to our incredible team of walkers who gave their time, money and effort to join us on Adam’s Miles for Leukaemia.”

There’s still time to donate at: www.justgiving.com/page/david-watson-1728572917223