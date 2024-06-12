Say cheers to the men in your life this Father’s Day with a mix of cocktails and fascinating history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sit back and sip expertly crafted cocktails this Father’s Day, courtesy of Belfast’s most unique experience, Belfast By The Glass, available at The Spirit Circle.

Belfast By The Glass offers a unique and memorable experience celebrating Belfast’s history, culture and flavours. Embark on a captivating journey of the history of Belfast, one sip at a time, weaving through the city’s past and present history, all told through the art of storytelling and expertly crafted drinks.

From the smoothest of Irish spirits to the finest brews, each sip takes you on a journey through time. As you savour each drink, an animated world unfolds on the walls around you to tell the story of the six key chapters of this experience.

Book your experience today at https://thespiritcircle.co.uk/belfast-by-the-glass/

Strong Waters Cocktail as featured in Belfast By The Glass experience

Strong Waters Cocktail as featured in Belfast By The Glass experience. Ingredients: 35ml Dunville’s 1808 Irish Whiskey, 15ml Blackberry Liqueur, 15ml Blackberry Syrup, 20ml Lime Juice, Topped up with London Essence Ginger Beer.