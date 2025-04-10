Say Cheese: TUI BLUE puts kids in charge of the holiday pictures this Easter

TUI is launching its ‘Mini Memory Makers’ photography masterclasses at TUI BLUE kids clubs

Printed photos more meaningful than digital images for Northern Ireland’s adults according to new NI survey.

In an age dominated by digital screens, new research from TUI suggests that children who capture pictures and then engage with printed photos are more likely to retain positive memories into adulthood.

As a result, the leading package holiday company is launching 'Mini Memory Makers' photography masterclasses at selected TUI BLUE Kids Clubs this Easter. Little snappers aged 3-6 will be kitted out with cameras and put in charge of capturing the family photo album, shooting the quirky things they love. To make the memories last a lifetime they will also receive free prints of their ‘imperfect pictures’ when they get home.

The research shows the power that printed images have to evoke positive memories, with 16% of NI adults admitting to looking through old pictures regularly, and nearly one third (29%) aged having recreated a favourite childhood photo with family and friends.

The study also shows that using a camera is a vanishing art, with 65% of adults in Northern Ireland saying they haven’t used a camera other than the one on their smart phone in the last year. One fifth (20%) say it has been over 13 years since they last used a camera. This is even though 29% of us say smartphones make us feel less present on holiday, and 42% agreeing that scrolling through digital pictures makes snaps feel less special. In contrast, 62% of adults here agree that printed photos hold more meaningful memories.

Clinical Psychiatrist and Memory Skills Expert, Dr Tharaka, is backing TUI's Mini Memory Makers campaign to encourage families to put kids in charge of the family photo albums and supercharge some of our most emotive childhood moments. "Memory is critical to how we learn about the world and navigate our way through it from the day we're born. On a practical level, it drives our basic functional capabilities, from learning to talk to avoiding things that may cause us harm. On an emotional level, positive memories can improve mental health, build resilience and buffer us against negative experiences.”

“Recalling happy childhood holidays can provide a sense of stability and grounding, and photo albums provide a trigger to transport us back to specific moments, helping to evoke the emotions we felt at that very point in time. When children are actively involved in a task, their brains are more engaged, leading to stronger neural connections and better memory formation. So, getting them to call the shots on the holiday photos could make the memories they are capturing far stronger, whether they’re budding photographers or their handiwork captures more than a few imperfections."

The study also shows that waiting to see printed holiday photos re-enforces our memories even more with 58% of NI adults recalling the excitement of waiting for pictures to be developed.

56% say letting children snap their own pictures makes the whole holiday experience more meaningful for them and an additional 58% believe children value holiday photos more when they’re involved in taking them, rather than just posing for them.

With 15% of NI parents already saying they let the kids get involved in taking holiday snaps, TUI BLUE is taking it to the next level by putting the children in charge. Picture of their favourite teddy on the sun lounger? Blurry shot of a beautiful flower? Or will it be dad buried in the sandy beach? For TUI’s Mini Memory Makers anything goes.

The photography masterclasses will be available at three TUI BLUE kids’ clubs over the easter holidays (TUI BLUE Orquidea and TUI BLUE Flamingo Beach in the Canary Islands, and the TUI BLUE Aeneas in Cyprus) for 3–6-year-olds to capture and keep their TUI holiday memories forever. All participating families will get to choose their favourite 24 memories captured by their Mini Memory Makers and get the printed pictures sent home free of charge courtesy of PhotoBox.

To learn more about TUI kids’ clubs visit https://www.tui.co.uk/holidays/tui-kids-clubs.