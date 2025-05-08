School leavers offered university alternative with accountancy apprenticeship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast-based chartered accountancy, RBCA, has announced the return of its Apprenticeship Programme, providing school leavers across Northern Ireland an alternative option to university.

In July to September 2024 there were an estimated 16,000 young people not in education, employment or training in Northern Ireland - 8.3 per cent of all people aged 16 to 24. Now in its tenth year, RBCA’s full-time, two-year programme is designed to attract more young people to the workforce.

Successful applicants earn a competitive salary, do not pay any tuition fees and receive hands-on learning experience in a dynamic office-based environment. Delivered at the RBCA offices, alongside online evening classes twice a week, the programme sees apprentices complete invigilated online exams leading to a Level 5 QCF Diploma for Accounting Technicians.

Reece Gilmore is currently undergoing the Apprenticeship Programme. He said: “Having only left school a year ago, this opportunity has already been invaluable. There’s been a strong focus on developing both technical skills and practical knowledge. At times it can be a lot of pressure to balance work deadlines whilst also keeping up with the individual learning, but the team at RBCA mentor and guide every step of the way.

"I’ve been applying what I’ve learned during my online lessons to real-world scenarios which has helped my understanding of accounting processes. I’m really starting to develop a passion for accounting and can start to picture a successful career.”

As Northern Ireland’s businesses face ongoing, unpredictable economic shifts, trusted advice has become a lifeline to the 120,000 SMEs that form the backbone of our local economy. Yet, the biggest challenge facing accountancy firms isn’t navigating this macroeconomic uncertainty, it’s attracting and keeping people. According to a UK Accountancy Sector Outlook Report published by Accountancy Age and HSBC UK last year, 67 per cent of firms rank talent acquisition and retention as their top priority.

Jane Gill is a Director at RBCA and manages the Apprenticeship Programme. She says that accountancy firms must help entry-level talent to develop the right skills so that they build fulfilling careers in the industry. She explains, “Gen Z, now aged up to 26, are becoming more present in the workforce and will account for 27 percent by 2025. Entry-level talent is essential. Industry leaders must provide the right learning environment for young people to grow, and our Apprenticeship Programme takes that exact approach.

“We have developed the programme with guidance from Accounting Technician Ireland to ensure it provides apprentices a nurturing environment, and the right resources and experiences so that they become critical-thinkers, problem-solvers and relationship-builders, all of which are essential in the modern world of accounting.”

RBCA was founded in 2010 and now employs 20 people. It has set a leading example in its prioritisation of gender diversity having achieved and maintained a 50:50, male to female split since 2010. This commitment is also reflected at senior level with 50 per cent of senior roles held by females, compared to an average of 20 per cent industry wide.

Ross Boyd, founder and director, says the business will always prioritise a positive workplace culture. He explains: “We invest in human capital. After all, businesses that prioritise diversity, inclusion, and flexibility, are proven to have higher retention.

“Despite AI transforming the accountancy sector, I don’t view the digital shift as a threat. We live in a technologically minded world, and as it is second nature to the next generation, it’s time to accept these new opportunities. Our integration of AI has been embraced by the team allowing us to leverage its benefits for our clients and for our own business performance.

“Whilst technology can learn from data and make predictions, it will never replace the value of human judgement, but by omitting the burden of repetitive and time-consuming activity, it makes the world of accounting more exciting for new starts.

“I’m extremely proud of our team, and our ongoing commitment to our apprentices and graduates. I look forward to continuing to provide meaningful opportunities for young people and setting a leading example for the sector.”

Applicants to the RBCA Apprenticeship Programme must have 96 UCAS points from any A-Level subject combination, along with a B in GCSE Maths and a C in GCSE English. Programme modules include Financial Accounting, Taxation, Business Law, and Business Management.

To find out more visit rbca.co or send a CV to [email protected].