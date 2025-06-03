Sea swimmers from Belfast and the Co Down area will take the plunge on Friday, June 20 for AWARE NI’s inaugural Sunset Sea Splash at Ballyholme beach - a sunset dip to mark the longest day of the year and raise vital funds for mental health support across Northern Ireland.

Open to everyone - from experienced open-water swimmers to those new to cold-water dipping — the Sunset Sea Splash aims to showcase the mental health benefits of cold-water immersion while building a supportive community around shared experiences with low mood, depression, anxiety, and bipolar.

While this is AWARE NI’s first-ever Sunset Sea Splash, it builds on the success of previous Sea Splash events held in support of mental health across Northern Ireland. Local swimming group Sea Swim Squad, long-time supporters of the initiative, will once again be diving in.

The group regularly swims at Ballyholme, Brompton, and Helen’s Bay, and their continued involvement highlights the mental and emotional benefits of community-based physical activity and the importance of talking about mental health.

Members of the Sea Swim Squad gearing up for AWARE NI’s Sunset Sea Splash at Ballyholme Beach. Pictured (L–R): Christian Stewart, Bethany Rodgers*, Jamie Johnson, Nikki Watson, Emma Burton*, Hannah Gallagher-Lyall, Hannah McGlade, and TJ Barkley. *Bethany and Emma are featured in the story, sharing their personal experiences of the mental health benefits of sea swimming.

Among those taking part are Bethany Rodgers and Emma Burton, two Belfast locals who’ve experienced the personal benefits of cold-water swimming firsthand.

Bethany first came across sea swimming online and saw it as an opportunity to challenge herself. What began as curiosity soon became a key part of her mental wellbeing routine.

Bethany shared: “I had heard how cold water swimming could positively impact your mental health and I wanted to do something that was going to be positive for my mental health and help me stay mentally well.

“Knowing how much it helps is such a motivator for me to go for a dip when I’ve had a stressful or difficult day, and there’s a sense of pride that comes with it. It’s not easy getting into the water, especially on a colder day, so it’s rewarding knowing that you’ve challenged yourself.

Bethany Rodgers and her partner Christian Stewart, who first met at a Sea Swim Squad gathering.

“The AWARE NI Sea Splash is a great way to get started and dip your toes into sea swimming, I never would have started if I hadn’t seen an event which has started two years of sea swimming for me. It’s an accessible challenge that everyone can do!”

Emma, who founded the local swimming group Sea Swim Squad, started the initiative after a chance encounter while helping a friend into the water.

“The idea first came about when I was helping a friend into the water. She loved it so much she encouraged me to share my solo hobby with others,” Emma recalls. “After a few days of thinking it over, Sea Swim Squad was born.”

The group now swims regularly at Ballyholme, Brompton, and Helen’s Bay, and plays a key role in building a welcoming, supportive community for anyone drawn to the water.

Emma Burton, who founded the local swimming group Sea Swim Squad, started the initiative after a chance encounter while helping a friend into the water.

“There is such a natural high from sea swimming,” Emma added. “You feel invincible as you’ve done something challenging that gives you a rush of feel-good endorphins to set you up for your day or week.

“It has such a transformative power to change your mindset. There’s been times I have driven to the beach after an awful day, and as soon as I can get into that water it disappears – it takes your worries away with the waves.”

All proceeds from the Sunset Sea Splash will go directly towards supporting AWARE NI’s vital services, including its four weekly support groups across Belfast (North, South, East, West). With 24 groups operating across Northern Ireland, these free sessions provide a safe, confidential space for anyone experiencing mental health challenges.

“The Sunset Sea Splash is a chance for people to come together, try something a bit different, and support mental health in a really meaningful way,” said Lesley Wright, Community Fundraising Officer at AWARE NI. “It’s all about connection - with each other, and with the sea - and we’re excited to see the community join in and help raise vital funds for mental health services.”

Registration is now open, and the charity is encouraging early sign-ups to help raise awareness and funds for mental health support services throughout the region.

To register or find out more, visit aware-ni.org/seasplash