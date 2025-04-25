Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ‘beautiful game’ is bringing joy to kids in South Africa, thanks to a kind-hearted gesture by a local football club which has proved a real winner.

Seapatrick FC U15 player, Lewis Magee, is currently in Johannesburg and, during his time touring the area, he met up with Youth Development Officer Tsepho TJ Mojapelo, from Mzansi Soccer.

On behalf of Seapatrick FC, Lewis donated last year's home kit, which will be used to help develop football in disadvantaged areas of Johannesburg.

Lewis made the trip to South Africa with his family. His father had previously worked there when he was younger and had joined up with a local football team.

Kitted out...the Mzansi Soccer Academy team.

When Lewis asked his dad what it was like playing there, his father explained that most teams didn’t have full kits and had to play with mismatched tops - and that it was still like that even now in parts.

Lewis told the Chronicle: “This got me thinking, so I spoke with my team-mates at training one night and we all agreed to hand in our jerseys from last season to donate to a local team when I was there.

“My dad reached out and he spoke to one of the lads he played with, and that happened to be Tsepho - and it turns out that Tsepho has now developed Mzansi Soccer Academy.

“The Academy works with local schools in the Johannesburg area. They run an ‘Attend to Play Programme’ which is aimed at keeping children in school.

Lewis Magee presents the Seapatrick kit to Tsepho Mojapelo, from Mzansi Soccer.

“Basically attending school earns you a place in the team. I carried the kit in my hand luggage all the way there as I didn’t want the tops getting lost.

“We met up with Tsepho a few days into our trip. We sat and had lunch and Tsepho explained his motivation behind what he was doing.

“He described how he had seen too many young children my age drift out of school and end up on the streets.

“Tsepho says there is a real passion for football there and the academy uses that appetite to keep kids my age in school, which is fantastic to hear.

“It’s great to know that our Seapatrick kit is going to be used in such a positive way and it’s something we, as a club, hope to keep up over the coming seasons.”

Club chairman, Darren McMullan, added: “I was delighted when I heard it was something the U15s were planning and I’m proud of what the lads decided to do.

“We’re a local club providing football to local people. We know the impact it has when someone steps in to support a club, whether it’s through sponsorship, volunteering around our pitch and even the local people who are turning up to support us at Havelock, week in week out.

“So for us to be able to help out in the way we are is a chance for us to give back in a positive way.

“All I can say is well done to Lewis and his U15 team-mates!”

Lewis and his dad were delighted to have the opportunity to watch the Mzansi Soccer Academy players in action - wearing their Seapatrick kits!

The team ran out 3-1 winners!