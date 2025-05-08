Secretary of State opens VE Day 80 exhibition at Antrim Castle Gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Secretary of State, The Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP, officially opened a special VE Day 80 exhibition in Antrim, hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Mr Benn was welcomed by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, and Deputy Mayor Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM, before he formally opened the exhibition which honours the courage and sacrifice of those who served in World War II. During his visit, he was also briefed on the Council’s wider programme of commemorative events planned to mark this historic occasion.

The Secretary of State was also given a guided tour of the Platinum Jubilee Clockwork Garden - a site of historical importance displaying the Borough’s rich cultural heritage.

Mayor Neil Kelly expressed his gratitude for the visit, saying: "It is an honour to welcome the Secretary of State to open our VE Day 80 exhibition at Antrim Castle Gardens. We are extremely proud of our line-up of events marking this important anniversary. It’s important to celebrate VE Day 80, which symbolises the liberation of Europe 80 years ago and pays tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM, at the opening of the VE Day 80 exhibition.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn commented: “VE Day 80 is our opportunity to remember and to honour the extraordinary courage of that great generation of World War Two veterans.

“Today should remind us all that the cost of peace must never be forgotten. As we hear the stories of those who served and express our profound gratitude to them, let us remember that it was their sacrifice that enabled us to live in peace and freedom.”

The World War II Exhibition offers free admission and is open daily from 9am to 5pm until Saturday 7 June in The Garden Heritage Room at Antrim Castle Gardens. The exhibition forms part of the Council’s special programme of commemorative events across Antrim and Newtownabbey,

Through music, remembrance ceremonies, and community engagement, the Council invites everyone to take part in celebrating this significant chapter of history.

Full details of the Council’s VE Day 80 Celebrations are available online at: https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/veday80