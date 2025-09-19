Love was certainly in the air at Milesian Manor Lifestyle Care Home this month, as staff went far beyond the call of duty to create an extraordinary 50th wedding anniversary celebration for much-loved resident Pat and her husband Everett.

What began as a simple request from the Lifestyle Care Home manager Julie, for a modest afternoon tea to mark her parents' golden anniversary, transformed into something truly magical thanks to the dedication and warmth of the Milesian Manor team.

The chef, upon hearing about the special occasion, took it upon herself to create an elegant four-course meal served in the care home's unique Greyhound Bar. The celebration was made even more special with a beautiful red velvet cake and cupcakes lovingly made by Julie's daughter, bringing three generations together for this milestone moment.

Pat, who has called Milesian Manor her home for nearly six years, was able to celebrate this precious milestone alongside her husband of 50 years in familiar surroundings, supported by the team of staff who have become like an extended family to her.

Pat Kirkwood (Resident at Milesian Manor – left) enjoying her wedding anniversary celebration in The Greyhound Bar at Milesian Manor with husband Everett Kirkwood (right).

"This is what caring with heart looks like," said Julie. "When I asked for a simple afternoon tea, I never expected our team to go to such lengths. Seeing the joy on my parents' faces was absolutely priceless – it's moments like these that remind us all why we chose careers in care."

Milesian Manor, one of Northern Ireland's only Lifestyle Care Homes, features unique amenities including a cinema, spa, bar and wellness garden, all designed to enhance residents' quality of life and create opportunities for special celebrations like this one.

The heartwarming celebration perfectly embodies the group's core values of trust, dedication, continuous development and ‘treating people really well’ – principles that guide every aspect of care delivery across their six care homes across Northern Ireland.

"I never felt that I was going above the role of my job for Pat & Everett” explained the chef, Chinx Manacho. "Our work is highly fulfilling when you witness moments like this golden anniversary. It's about creating lasting memories and treating our residents and their families as we would our own."

Chinx Manacho (Chef at Milesian Manor – left) receiving thank you gift from Julie Wallace (Lifestyle Care Home Manager at Milesian Manor – right)

The story serves as a beautiful reminder of the genuine warmth and kindness that exists within the care sector, particularly in local communities like Magherafelt, where small gestures can create the most meaningful moments.