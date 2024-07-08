Seniors’ Christmas event grant fund opening soon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Constituted community/voluntary groups, church groups and tenant’s associations representing independent living facilities can apply for up to £500 for Christmas events being held between Friday 15 November and Wednesday 25 December. This may include provision of Christmas Dinners, Tea Dances or Christmas Celebration Events.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: "The opening of our Seniors’ Christmas Event Grant Fund provides a wonderful opportunity for our community groups to bring joy to our seniors over the Christmas period. Whether it’s a Christmas dinner, a tea dance or a celebration event, these grants will help create special festive memories for our elderly residents."
To assist applicants with completing application forms on the new Flexi-Grant system, two information sessions will take place on Tuesday 23 July: 11am – 12noon, Linen Suite, Mossley Mill and Wednesday 24 July: 11am – 12noon, Steeple Suite, Antrim Civic Centre.
Places must be booked in advance. E. [email protected] or T. 0300 123 4568
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.