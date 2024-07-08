Seniors’ Christmas event grant fund opening soon

By Ashleigh ErwinContributor
Published 8th Jul 2024, 11:41 BST
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Seniors’ Christmas Event Grant Fund will open for applications on Monday 15 July at 12noon and will provide the opportunity for constituted groups to apply for up to £500 for Seniors’ events being held in the Borough over the festive period. The closing date for applications is Wednesday 14 August.

Constituted community/voluntary groups, church groups and tenant’s associations representing independent living facilities can apply for up to £500 for Christmas events being held between Friday 15 November and Wednesday 25 December. This may include provision of Christmas Dinners, Tea Dances or Christmas Celebration Events.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: "The opening of our Seniors’ Christmas Event Grant Fund provides a wonderful opportunity for our community groups to bring joy to our seniors over the Christmas period. Whether it’s a Christmas dinner, a tea dance or a celebration event, these grants will help create special festive memories for our elderly residents."

To assist applicants with completing application forms on the new Flexi-Grant system, two information sessions will take place on Tuesday 23 July: 11am – 12noon, Linen Suite, Mossley Mill and Wednesday 24 July: 11am – 12noon, Steeple Suite, Antrim Civic Centre.

Places must be booked in advance. E. [email protected] or T. 0300 123 4568

