SERC launches free digital academy for aspiring digital marketers
Philip Martin, Business Development Manager at SERC said, “Alongside developing skills for employment in digital marketing, participants will benefit from increased confidence, networking opportunities, tailored independent learning, two-hour mentoring sessions and one-to-one career guidance for CV building and interview skills.Participants will gain a valuable OCNI Level 2 Award in Social Media upon completion of the course.”
To be eligible, candidates must be a resident in the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area; be over 18 years of age; and be economically inactive and looking to enter employment as a result of participation in the programme.
Individuals can register their interest and find out more by contacting Philip Martin, Business Development Manager, on 07495616032 or [email protected].