SERC lecturer wins Great British Businesswoman award

A South Eastern Regional College (SERC) lecturer has won a Great British Businesswoman Award.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aine McGreeghan, from Newtownards, scooped the Engineering & Manufacturing category Award from a shortlist of six women from across the United Kingdom. The award was presented at a glittering event in London on January 30.

Aine, has worked across SERC's Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses since 2013 and is currently Principal Lecturer in the School for Engineering and Science. Prior to moving to education, she enjoyed a 16-year career in the manufacturing industry. In 2019, she was awarded the Biggar Prize for achieving the highest marks in the Post Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) at Ulster University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A proven leader, Aine has played a crucial role in increasing the representation of women and other underrepresented groups in the Engineering and Manufacturing sector. She has spearheaded the development of an Industry 4.0 Foundation Degree in response to industry needs and has cultivated enterprise skills amongst students through Cutting Edge, a SERC student company.

SERC Lecturer, Aine McGreeghan has won a Great British Businesswoman Award.

Speaking about the Award, Aine said: “I am delighted with the Award. It is refreshing, not just to be nominated, but to win at an event that is all about women supporting women, particularly as females are under-represented in Engineering and Manufacturing.

"I hope this Award acts as inspiration to other women working in sectors which are traditionally male dominated.”