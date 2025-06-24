SERC lecturers complete professional teaching qualifications
Diane Weatherup, Head of SERC’s Learning Academy said: “Our staff team bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the College from industry, since most of them have worked in their specialist areas for several years.
"Completing professional teaching qualifications such as the CIT or PGCE FE consolidates their dedication to pedagogy and equips them with a range of innovative solutions for engaging students.”
She added, “As part of their professional development, staff have delved into projects which included Virtual Reality to educate young people around risk-taking behaviours, how to better develop digital literacy with Health and Social Care learners, and using digital wellness applications to enhance student engagement, all of which offers valuable insights and research for our teaching team.”
Diane concluded: “SERC is committed to continually developing staff to future-proof the demands of further and higher education and training for all our students who will be integral to the growth of the economy.”