SERC lecturers complete professional teaching qualifications

By Fidelma Glass
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:26 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 13:24 BST
Eighteen staff from across South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have successfully completed Certificate in Teaching (CIT) and Postgraduate Certificate in Education - Further Education (PGCE FE) qualifications through Ulster University.

Diane Weatherup, Head of SERC’s Learning Academy said: “Our staff team bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the College from industry, since most of them have worked in their specialist areas for several years.

"Completing professional teaching qualifications such as the CIT or PGCE FE consolidates their dedication to pedagogy and equips them with a range of innovative solutions for engaging students.”

She added, “As part of their professional development, staff have delved into projects which included Virtual Reality to educate young people around risk-taking behaviours, how to better develop digital literacy with Health and Social Care learners, and using digital wellness applications to enhance student engagement, all of which offers valuable insights and research for our teaching team.”

SERC Lecturing staff have successfully completed Certificate in Teaching (CIT) and Postgraduate Certificate in Education - Further Education (PGCE FE) qualifications through Ulster University. (L – R) Matthew McKibben, Holly King, Tracy Flynn, Veronica Tate, Fredrich Machala, James Gillen, with Gary Ritchie, Deputy Principal Curriculum, Owen Parkes, Learning Academy, Emma Carson, Acting Director HR & Facilities and Andrew Emmett, Acting Director IT & Finance.placeholder image
Diane concluded: “SERC is committed to continually developing staff to future-proof the demands of further and higher education and training for all our students who will be integral to the growth of the economy.”

