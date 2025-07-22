SERC lecturers shortlisted for City & Guilds Membership Awards

Two members of the teaching team at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have made the shortlist for the City & Guilds Membership Awards 2025.

Both Paul Mercer and Stephen McGreevy are in the running for the awards which recognise outstanding tutors and trainers across UK and Ireland who go above and beyond in delivering exceptional training, learning, and development.

Paul Mercer, a Principal Lecturer in the School of Hospitality & Culinary Arts at SERC, has been a lecturer since 2008. Paul’s innovation led to the development of outreach programmes aimed at alleviating food poverty. Through projects with local food banks and community organisations, he engages students in preparing meals with donated ingredients and educating communities on cooking healthy meals. This hands-on experience fosters resourcefulness and compassion among aspiring chefs.

Paul also prepares students for local and international competitions, adding excitement to their experience. Coaching them to excel in these contests builds their confidence and ambition, often resulting in awards that enhance their career prospects.

SERC’s Paul Mercer (right) has been shortlisted for a City & Guilds Membership Award which recognise outstanding tutors and trainers across UK and Ireland who go above and beyond in delivering exceptional training, learning, and development. (L-R) Ken Scott, Project Manager at Bangor Foodbank Community Support with SERC Culinary Arts team, Thomas McCluney, Clare Gillen and Paul Mercer.

Combining his industry experience with his educational training, expertise, and passion, Paul has developed an innovative, interactive, and engaging curriculum that makes culinary arts interesting, meaningful, and relevant.

Stephen McGreevy, has been a lecturer for over 22 years. Initially employed for his extensive industry knowledge, he has advanced to become Lead Business Skills Manager, heading green technology with the college’s Business Services team.

Stephen’s passion for renewable energy and sustainable practices creates a motivating environment. He has successfully engaged with industry stakeholders to design educational programmes, highlighting how his positive attitude fosters collaboration with communities and government organisations.

Stephen's expertise in green technology allows him to lead effectively. He has developed pioneering Level 5 qualifications in retrofit and green technology and established a carbon-zero training facility in collaboration with industry leaders. This has positioned SERC as the only college in Northern Ireland offering green skills education in this rapidly expanding sector.

SERC’s Stephen McGreevy (second left),has been shortlisted for a City & Guilds Membership Award which recognise outstanding tutors and trainers across UK and Ireland who go above and beyond in delivering exceptional training, learning, and development. (L–R) Ryan White, Department for the Economy; Stephen McGreevy, Lead Business Skills Manager, SERC; Mark Eccles, Grant Heating; Tommy Martin. Principal & CEO SERC, and Simon Miskelly, Department for the Economy, Heat Policy Team.

Successful nominees will be announced in the Autumn. They will receive Membership of the City and Guilds of London Institute, with post-nominals MCGI, and will be invited to a London-based ceremony to officially receive this honour.