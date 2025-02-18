SERC Lisburn campus gives a warm welcome to future apprentices

Hundreds of aspiring skilled professionals visited South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC’s) Campuses during NI Apprenticeship Week, to explore the opportunities offered by the College’s apprenticeship courses.

Led by the Department for the Economy, NI Apprenticeship Week (3 - 7 February 2025), showcases the Apprenticeships NI programme, and where it can lead you.

SERC hosted a series of busy Have a Go sessions across Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses.

The visits to workshops to see the facilities proved very popular, with would-be apprentices of all ages flocking to the college to learn more about the options available and to even try their hands at some of the skills taught at SERC. Apprenticeships at SERC are offered across a wide range of sectors, including accountancy, air conditioning, fire and security, wall and floor tiling, professional cookery, engineering, health and social care, motor vehicle, construction, engineering, electrical, hairdressing, and cloud computing technologies.

L-R: Zinedine Zerai, from Lisburn and SERC apprentice Taylor Simpson (22), in a joinery workshop at SERC Lisburn Campus during NI Apprenticeship Week 2025

Anyone who missed the NI Apprenticeship Week sessions at SERC can find out more and chat to staff at the SERC Full-time Open Evening on Thursday 6 March from 4pm to 7pm, at SERC Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses. Visit www.serc.ac.uk