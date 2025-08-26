SERC recognised for most wins at SkillBuild

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) was recognised with an award for most podium places achieved at The Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) annual SkillBuild NI Regional Qualifier Competition hosted at SERC Downpatrick Campus in May.

SERC took three 1st, two 2nd and three 3rd places across five of the eleven competition areas designed to test skills, technique, and ability in trade areas within construction apprenticeship programmes from across Northern Ireland.

Francis Rice, Principal Lecturer, School of Construction said: “It is great to have this recognition for the hard work and dedication of SERC students and staff. We were delighted to host and to compete in the Regional SkillBuild Competition and look forward to further success as our apprentices’ progress to the SkillBuild UK Finals and WorldSkills UK Finals in November 2025.”

Five SERC students are progressing to national competitions following the SkillBuild NI Regional Qualifier Competition. Both Matthew Rutherford, from Bangor, a Level 3 Carpentry apprentice at Newtownards Campus, employed by Gareth McCartney, and David Johnston from Saintfield, a Level 3 apprentice in Plastering at Lisburn Campus employed by Andrew Gill, will progress to the SkillBuild 2025 national final on 19-20 November 2025 at Arena MK Milton Keynes.

Rebecca Wilson (Dromore), a Level 3 Fire & Security Apprentice employed by FireHow Ltd, who took first place in the Fire Security Installation competition in May.

Three Level 3 Fire and Security apprentices have made it to the National Finals of the WorldSkills competition: Zeki Kaya, from Newtownards and employed by Specialised Fire and Security; Alex Punyer from Bangor, employed by Johnson Controls; and Luke Wilson from Newtownabbey, employed by Atlas World.

The trio will now compete alongside the best learners and apprentices from across the UK in the National Finals, taking place for the first time across venues in South Wales from November 25-28.