SERC secure funding for renewable energy vehicle build project
Michael Hutchinson, Lecturer in Motor Vehicle and project lead said: “The college is working in collaboration with a business partner to support 15 students at SERC’s Lisburn Campus to explore new motor vehicle technologies in an engaging, hands-on learning experience, to aid understanding of renewable energy and alternative fuel to meet the transport industry's needs.
“Students will be supported in the research and design and will build sustainable energy vehicles in teams.The project will culminate with teams competing to test the vehicles.”
He continued: “Engineering, physics and chemistry are at the core of the learning, but the whole process of building a renewable energy vehicle will help the trainees develop skills in problem-solving, creativity, critical thinking and teamwork.”
Concluding, Michael said: “The partner organisation will enhance students STEM knowledge by teaching manufacturing principles and business concepts related to marketability and profitability. The learning will be supported with a site visit to their organisation with the opportunity to explore career pathways.”