SERC secure funding for renewable energy vehicle build project

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has secured £3,000 funding from Royal Society Partnership Grants for an exciting new project which will involve traineeship students building sustainable energy vehicles.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Hutchinson, Lecturer in Motor Vehicle and project lead said: “The college is working in collaboration with a business partner to support 15 students at SERC’s Lisburn Campus to explore new motor vehicle technologies in an engaging, hands-on learning experience, to aid understanding of renewable energy and alternative fuel to meet the transport industry's needs.

“Students will be supported in the research and design and will build sustainable energy vehicles in teams.The project will culminate with teams competing to test the vehicles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Engineering, physics and chemistry are at the core of the learning, but the whole process of building a renewable energy vehicle will help the trainees develop skills in problem-solving, creativity, critical thinking and teamwork.”

Students will build mini sustainable vehicles in the SERC motor vehicle workshop and test them against each other.

Concluding, Michael said: “The partner organisation will enhance students STEM knowledge by teaching manufacturing principles and business concepts related to marketability and profitability. The learning will be supported with a site visit to their organisation with the opportunity to explore career pathways.”