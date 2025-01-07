SERC secure funding for we can engineer it workshops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has secured over £5k funding from the Worshipful Company of Ironmongers to extend their We Can Engineer It Programme to secondary schools in the local area.

The funding boost will support resources and staff to conduct a series of interactive workshops for secondary school students. These will incorporate a specially devised engineering game and various hands-on engineering activities to introduce students to the exciting field of engineering.

Since 2021, the We Can Engineer It initiative, led by the College’s Engineering team, has engaged with women and girls to promote engineering as a career choice. Members of the team have volunteered as STEM Ambassadors to help young people, especially females, excel in the industry and the female lecturers have supported the Career Ready post-16 Programme by mentoring future engineers.

Aine McGreeghan, Principal Lecturer for the School of Engineering and Science at SERC said, “Engineering offers endless opportunities for innovation, problem-solving, and creativity. However, many young people from deprived communities do not have access to the resources or guidance needed to explore careers in engineering. To help address this disparity, our engineering workshops are specifically designed for young people who face economic challenges and will provide the necessary exposure, education, and hands-on experience to spark their interest in engineering and inspire them to pursue a career in the field.”

The workshops are scheduled for spring and summer of 2025.