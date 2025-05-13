SERC SkillBuild competitors announced

SkillBuild is delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB GB) and showcases some of the brightest talent in construction. Supported by Department for the Economy and local construction companies, the competition provides an opportunity to showcase the high level of skills and the impressive talent within the workforce, as well as raising the status and standards of professional and technical education and training.

Francis Rice, Principal Lecturer, School of Built Environment said, “We are thrilled to be hosting SkillBuild at SERC this year and we are looking forward to welcoming the ninety-eight (98) competitors, from across Northern Ireland to Downpatrick, who will be representing training organisations and all the FE colleges.

“Competition test pieces are designed to challenge the ability of the competitors to follow detailed instructions, produce accurate and neat work outputs, be economical with materials while working to strict timescales – all essential requirements needed for today’s construction industry. It is a balancing act, and the pressure will be on each student to evidence what they know and what they can do and deliver on the day.”

SERC apprentices and trainees will be competing in eight of the eleven trade areas being tested on the day:

Cabinet Making - David Magee (Hillsborough) employed by Beresford Kitchens; Taylor Simpson (Lisburn) employed by Timbermark; and Caine Tait (Dromore) employed by Aspire – all Level 3 Apprenticeship NI in Carpentry & Joinery.

Plastering - David Johnston (Saintfield) employed by Andrew Gill; and, Nathan Downey (Crossgar) employed by Stephen Downey Plastering – both Level 3 Apprenticeship NI in Plastering.

Joinery - Aaron Emerson (Craigavon) employed by Adam Stephenson Building – Level 3 Diploma in Carpentry & Joinery.

Carpentry - Matthew Rutherford (Bangor) employed by Gareth McCartney; and Shea Murphy (Castlewellan) employed by Niall Murphy – both Level 2 Apprenticeship NI in Carpentry & Joinery.

Electrical - Matthew Drysdale (Newtownards) employed by CDM Electrical; Phillip Catherwood (Belfast) employed by McDowell Electrical Services and Xander Lowham (Dromore) employed by WH Engineering – all Level 3 Apprenticeship NI in Electrical.

Plumbing - Jack Palmer (Dundrum) and Isaac Welsh (Newtownards); both Level 2 NI Traineeship in Plumbing.

Wall & Floor Tiling - David Wright (Dundrum) employed by MG Construction; and Scott Kelleher (Lisburn) employed by SJS Tiling & Bathrooms – both Level 2 Apprenticeship NI in Wall & Floor Tiling.

Security Installation - Rebecca Wilson (Dromore) employed by Digital Fire & Security; Talha Dean (Holywood) employed by ESS; Owen Brady (Lisburn) employed by Beacon Fire& Security; Ben Farr (Craigavon) employed by BPS NI; Sam Davey (Crumlin) employed by McL Fire; and Alex Punyer (Bangor) employed by Johnson Controls - all completing Level 3 Apprenticeship NI Fire & Security.

Francis concluded, “SkillBuild is an exciting day, for the competitors, the lecturing teams and mentors and for the employers in the different trade areas. We are keen to share some of that excitement by welcoming over 130 students from local schools to SERC on the day to see the competition in action and take part in some ‘have a go’ sessions. They will have the opportunity to see the facilities at SERC, find out about pathways into the construction industry, and visit CITB Mobile Training Unit for a Careers Presentation, speak to local employers, construction professionals, SERC Careers team and local builders and power tools merchants.”

The CITB SkillBuild NI Regional Competition will commence at 9.00am and conclude at 3.30pm.Following the judging, winners will be announced at an awards ceremony hosted by local broadcaster, Sarah Travers.

