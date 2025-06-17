SERC student secures place on EPIC Entrepreneurs

A South Eastern Regional College student has secured a place on a programme designed to help young people make a start with their own business.

Brandan Magee (17), who is currently completing the Level 2 Traineeship in Professional Cookery at SERC Lisburn Campus has secured a place with EPIC Entrepreneurs, a three-month programme which aims to give disadvantaged young people, aged 16-25 living in the UK, the chance to realise their potential.

His idea is to provide affordable meals via a food truck to low-income communities that can't afford takeaways or dining out, whilst inspiring young people in the care system to believe that they can succeed in business after leaving care.

Brandan will have access to mentorship, training, and funding having successfully faced an interview panel where he presented his business idea and shared his aspirations. He will now journey through a structured programme to gain the skills and knowledge needed to successfully start a business.

His success has come hot on the heels of securing one of ten SEED 2030 Micro Grants from One Young World and Unloc and supported by The Ellis Campbell Foundation.

The young man who is currently in the care system said, “This venture will offer an affordable "treat meal" for people who cannot normally afford takeaways or meals out. It is something that many people take for granted but the social aspect of enjoying food like this is not an option for many people.”

Speaking passionately about the message he wants the food truck to convey, he said, “I also want the food truck's success to serve as a source of inspiration for young people, particularly those in care, demonstrating that anyone can achieve success through entrepreneurship. I aim to show them that life's struggles do not define them.”

He continued, “One in three children in care end up homeless, and there is a negative perception of young people from the care system. I want to show these young individuals that they can succeed and that their circumstances do not determine their future.”

You can follow Brandan’s progress on Instagram: UseyourVoiceproject