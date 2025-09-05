SERC students prep with celebrity chef Anna Haugh

Hospitality and Culinary Arts students from South Eastern Regional College's (SERC) Lisburn, Newtownards and Bangor Campuses had the opportunity to work with celebrity chef Anna Haugh, when she visited the college as part of Ards and North Down Borough Council’s Taste Autumn in Ards and North Down.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna is the star attraction at the Council’s Demo and Dine with Anna Haugh, taking place this evening, Friday September 5. The unique dining experience at Portavogie Harbour, will include welcome drinks, followed by dishes that feature the finest local produce for lucky diners who have managed to secure the hottest ticket in town. The menu has been curated by SERC’s Lecturer Chef team who will working alongside students from the college and Anna.

Anna worked with students - from SERC’s Bangor, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses - from the Level 2 Traineeship in Professional Chef and Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Professional Cookery - Patisserie and Confectionery courses, to prepare the food for the mouth-watering foodie experience on Thursday September 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Demo and Dine, Anna will be demonstrating some of the dishes from the menu. The meal will be served by the college’s Front of House team of students from the Level 2 Traineeship in Hospitality and students from the HND Film & Television Production course will be recording highlights from the dining experience.

The students will also get the chance to work again with Anna, at the Tide and Turf Festival Kitchen on Saturday September 6.